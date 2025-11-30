Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

Over 500 Vasant Kunj B-1 residents protest three 10-floor luxury towers on November 30, citing Ridge violations and no EIA.
Missing public hearings, layout plan breaches, pollution/traffic risks; demand halt and independent audit.
DDA/developer claim MPD 2021 compliance; echoes 2024 court-directed review of similar high-rise concerns.
Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 pocket staged a vocal protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, November 30, against the proposed construction of three ultra-luxury residential towers comprising 10 floors each in a protected Ridge area, raising alarms over severe environmental violations and non-compliance with Delhi's Master Plan 2021. The demonstration, organized by the Vasant Kunj Residents Welfare Association (RWA), saw over 500 participants, including families and environmental activists, chanting slogans and holding placards that decried the project as an "ecological assault" on the Aravalli Ridge's fragile ecosystem.
Kamal Vichani, RWA spokesperson, highlighted the absence of a mandatory Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of granting approvals in violation of ridge protection norms under the Delhi Ridge Management Board Act, 1993. "This isn't just about buildings; it's about destroying our lungs—the Ridge provides 30% of Delhi's green cover. No public hearing was held, and the layout plan for our housing society is being flouted," Vichani told reporters, pointing to the site's proximity to the Ridge and potential for increased pollution and traffic congestion in the narrow 13-meter access lanes serving 1,021 existing DDA flats housing nearly 5,000 people.
Ajay Kumar Naulakha, another resident, flagged safety risks from the towers' location near the upcoming metro corridor, while teacher Aisha Khan voiced concerns over heightened dust and noise impacting schoolchildren's health. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office, Environment Ministry, and DDA, demanding an immediate halt to site preparation works, a fresh EIA, and an independent structural and environmental audit.
Project representative Rohit Sejwal countered that all necessary permissions, including enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR) under MPD 2021, have been secured, citing at least 10 similar high-rises already built in Vasant Kunj without issues. The DDA, in a preliminary response, affirmed compliance with zoning laws but promised a review of the residents' grievances. This standoff echoes earlier 2024 protests in the same sector against a housing complex for lacking 18-meter roads and separate access, where the Delhi High Court directed replies but refrained from staying work.