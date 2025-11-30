Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

Over 500 locals rally at Jantar Mantar against three 10-storey luxury towers in protected Delhi Ridge, alleging illegal construction, missing environmental impact assessments, and threats to green cover, demanding an independent probe as DDA defends approvals.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vasant Kunj B-1 residents protest
Residents of Sector B, Pocket 1, Vasant Kunj, raise slogans during a protest against the proposed construction of multi-storey buildings in the area, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 500 Vasant Kunj B-1 residents protest three 10-floor luxury towers on November 30, citing Ridge violations and no EIA.

  • Missing public hearings, layout plan breaches, pollution/traffic risks; demand halt and independent audit.

  • DDA/developer claim MPD 2021 compliance; echoes 2024 court-directed review of similar high-rise concerns.

Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 pocket staged a vocal protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, November 30, against the proposed construction of three ultra-luxury residential towers comprising 10 floors each in a protected Ridge area, raising alarms over severe environmental violations and non-compliance with Delhi's Master Plan 2021. The demonstration, organized by the Vasant Kunj Residents Welfare Association (RWA), saw over 500 participants, including families and environmental activists, chanting slogans and holding placards that decried the project as an "ecological assault" on the Aravalli Ridge's fragile ecosystem.

Kamal Vichani, RWA spokesperson, highlighted the absence of a mandatory Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of granting approvals in violation of ridge protection norms under the Delhi Ridge Management Board Act, 1993. "This isn't just about buildings; it's about destroying our lungs—the Ridge provides 30% of Delhi's green cover. No public hearing was held, and the layout plan for our housing society is being flouted," Vichani told reporters, pointing to the site's proximity to the Ridge and potential for increased pollution and traffic congestion in the narrow 13-meter access lanes serving 1,021 existing DDA flats housing nearly 5,000 people.

Related Content
Related Content

Ajay Kumar Naulakha, another resident, flagged safety risks from the towers' location near the upcoming metro corridor, while teacher Aisha Khan voiced concerns over heightened dust and noise impacting schoolchildren's health. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office, Environment Ministry, and DDA, demanding an immediate halt to site preparation works, a fresh EIA, and an independent structural and environmental audit.

Project representative Rohit Sejwal countered that all necessary permissions, including enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR) under MPD 2021, have been secured, citing at least 10 similar high-rises already built in Vasant Kunj without issues. The DDA, in a preliminary response, affirmed compliance with zoning laws but promised a review of the residents' grievances. This standoff echoes earlier 2024 protests in the same sector against a housing complex for lacking 18-meter roads and separate access, where the Delhi High Court directed replies but refrained from staying work.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Highlights, 1st ODI: Kohli's Century, Kuldeep's Bowling Hands India 17 Run Victory Over South Africa

  2. Karnali Yaks Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: KAG Beat KAY By 5 Wickets In Kirtipur

  3. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

  4. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  5. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

  3. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  4. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  5. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. Fire Erupts At Russian Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Strikes

  5. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution