DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

The DDA demolished an illegal farmhouse in Sainik Farms after the Delhi High Court declined to grant a stay.
The action reclaimed an additional 0.5 acre, taking total recovered land in Tilpath Valley to 4.5 acres.
Officials said the structures stood on acquired green land not protected under the Special Provisions Act.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in the Tilpath Valley area of south Delhi’s Sainik Farms, removing what it described as illegal constructions on acquired green land that forms part of a biodiversity park.
Officials said the structures did not fall under the protection of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Special Provisions) Act, 2014, which provides safeguards to jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters against punitive action. The demolitions were carried out on land falling under Khasra numbers 595, 596 and 620.
According to the DDA, nine properties were identified for action during the first phase of the drive on December 5. Of these, five properties, including two fully built farmhouses, two semi-built farmhouses and one bounded vacant plot, were demolished, allowing the authority to reclaim around four acres of land.
Three other properties could not be touched at the time because of an existing stay order from the Delhi High Court. One property on Khasra No. 596 was also left untouched earlier in compliance with court directions.
The DDA said that during a hearing on December 10, the High Court declined to grant a stay in the Khasra 596 matter, clearing the way for further action. The demolition of that property, spread over more than half an acre, was therefore scheduled for Friday and carried out at around 7 a.m.
The operation began in the morning with the deployment of several earth movers, while police and paramilitary personnel were present at the site to maintain law and order.
Property owner Aadil Sherwani claimed that the demolition was carried out even though the matter remains pending before the Delhi High Court.
With the action on Friday, the DDA said it reclaimed an additional 0.5 acre of land. The total land recovered in Tilpath Valley through the drive now stands at approximately 4.5 acres, according to the authority.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu)