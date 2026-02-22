Beyond Budgets: The Real Work Of Strengthening The Higher Judiciary

Until courts are enabled to function with their full complement of judges, discussions about efficiency and investment will remain incomplete.

K
Kumar Kartikeya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Entrance gate of the High Court of Delhi, the highest courts of appellate jurisdiction
Entrance gate of the High Court of Delhi, the highest courts of appellate jurisdiction Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The central problem facing our High Courts is not financial. It is institutional, rooted in the “persistent failure to appoint judges in adequate numbers.

  • When courts are left understaffed, no amount of expenditure can compensate for the absence of judicial capacity; Delay becomes normal and Backlogs become inevitable.

  • Reform begins with judges… Fill the vacancies. Strengthen the benches. Allow the courts to do the work they are meant to do.

Every discussion on reforming India’s higher judiciary seems to return, sooner or later, to the question of money. Budgetary allocations are examined closely, compared year on year, and debated as though they hold the key to restoring efficiency and credibility to the courts. Infrastructure, technology, and administrative support are all important, but the assumption that increased funding by itself can rescue the higher judiciary is misplaced. The central problem facing our High Courts is not financial. It is institutional, and it is rooted in the persistent failure to appoint judges in adequate numbers.

Courts exist to decide disputes. That function can only be performed by judges. When courts are left understaffed, no amount of expenditure can compensate for the absence of judicial capacity. A well-built courtroom without a judge does not deliver justice any more than a well-stocked library without readers produces knowledge. Almost every High Court in the country today functions below its sanctioned strength. Vacancies are neither marginal nor temporary. They are prolonged, widespread, and increasingly accepted as routine. This acceptance is perhaps the most troubling aspect of the problem. A system that learns to live with shortage begins to lower its expectations of itself. Delay becomes normal and Backlogs become inevitable.

Related Content
Related Content

The consequences are felt daily, both inside and outside the courtroom. Judges are compelled to manage lists that far exceed reasonable limits. Matters that deserve careful hearing are pressed into narrow time slots. Final hearings are adjourned not because they lack merit or urgency, but because the court simply cannot accommodate them. Judgments are reserved for extended periods as judges struggle to balance writing with an unrelenting flow of fresh matters. These are not failures of diligence. They are symptoms of a system stretched beyond its capacity.

null - null
&quot;Judges Have New Ideas About Power&quot;

BY Outlook News Desk

In this context, the emphasis on budgetary expansion risks becoming a distraction. Funding can improve facilities and support systems, but it cannot create judicial time. Technology can assist judges, but it cannot replace them. Administrative efficiency has its limits when the core workforce is insufficient. To suggest otherwise is to misunderstand how courts actually function. This is not an argument against funding the judiciary. Courts must be adequately resourced. But funding must be aligned with purpose. When vacancies remain unaddressed, increased expenditure produces diminishing returns. New court complexes stand underutilised. Digital systems speed up filing but not disposal. The process becomes smoother at the entry point, even as the exit remains blocked.

Judicial appointments, on the other hand, address the problem at its root. More judges mean more benches. More benches mean more hearings. More hearings mean timely decisions. This relationship is neither abstract nor controversial. It reflects the everyday reality of judicial work. Yet appointments continue to be delayed, staggered, and treated as a matter of routine administration rather than institutional urgency.

Part of the difficulty lies in the complexity of the appointment process itself. Safeguards exist to preserve judicial independence, and rightly so. But independence cannot become synonymous with inaction. Vacancies are often allowed to arise and persist before the process of replacement gathers momentum. Courts are left to cope in the interim, as though the loss of judicial capacity were a minor inconvenience rather than a structural failure.

The cost of this approach is borne by litigants and by the legal system as a whole. For individuals, prolonged litigation erodes faith in the law. For businesses, uncertainty discourages investment and risk taking. For the state, unresolved disputes weaken governance and accountability. These effects accumulate quietly, but steadily, until delay itself becomes a defining feature of justice.

It must also be recognised that judges are not interchangeable units. Each appointment brings experience, judgment, and perspective. Persistent vacancies deprive courts of this collective strength. They also place an unreasonable burden on those who remain, increasing the risk of fatigue and error. Expecting judges to indefinitely compensate for institutional shortfalls is neither fair nor sustainable. There is, however, room for cautious optimism. The solution does not require radical restructuring or constitutional upheaval. It requires seriousness of intent. Vacancies must be anticipated and filled in time. Appointments must be treated as a priority, not an afterthought. Courts should not be allowed to drift far below their sanctioned strength as a matter of course.

null - PTI
India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

BY Pavan Duggal

Budgetary allocation has an important role to play, but only when it complements judicial capacity. Infrastructure and technology can enhance efficiency once courts are adequately staffed. Without that foundation, they remain peripheral improvements applied to a weakened structure. The higher judiciary occupies a central place in India’s constitutional framework. Its effectiveness is not a matter of internal concern alone. It affects governance, economic confidence, and the lived experience of justice for millions. Strengthening it requires an honest assessment of what holds it back.

That assessment leads to a simple conclusion. Reform begins with judges. Until courts are enabled to function with their full complement of judges, discussions about efficiency and investment will remain incomplete. Money can support justice, but it cannot substitute for those entrusted to deliver it. If the objective is a judiciary that is timely, credible, and resilient, then the path forward is clear. Fill the vacancies. Strengthen the benches. Allow the courts to do the work they are meant to do. Only then will other reforms find their true value.

The author is an advocate at Supreme Court of India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  2. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  2. Four Youth Congress Members Sent To Five Day Custody By Delhi Court

  3. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  4. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  5. Day In Pics: February 21, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart