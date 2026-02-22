Beyond Budgets: The Real Work Of Strengthening The Higher Judiciary

It must also be recognised that judges are not interchangeable units. Each appointment brings experience, judgment, and perspective. Persistent vacancies deprive courts of this collective strength. They also place an unreasonable burden on those who remain, increasing the risk of fatigue and error. Expecting judges to indefinitely compensate for institutional shortfalls is neither fair nor sustainable. There is, however, room for cautious optimism. The solution does not require radical restructuring or constitutional upheaval. It requires seriousness of intent. Vacancies must be anticipated and filled in time. Appointments must be treated as a priority, not an afterthought. Courts should not be allowed to drift far below their sanctioned strength as a matter of course.