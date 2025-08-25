Collegium Led By CJI BR Gavai Makes A Recommendation To Fill Two Vacancies In The Supreme Court

The elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi as judges of the top court

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi recommended for elevation as SC judges.

  • Justice Aradhe’s judicial career spans MP, J&K, Karnataka, Telangana, and Bombay High Courts.

  • Justice Pancholi, originally from Gujarat HC, was transferred to Patna in 2023 despite opposition from GHCAA.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi as judges of the top court.

According to Live Law, Justice Alok Aradhe began his judicial career in 2009 as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, becoming permanent in 2011. His tenure included stints at the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, where he served briefly as Acting Chief Justice, and later the Karnataka High Court, where he also officiated as Acting Chief Justice in 2022. In July 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court before being transferred to Bombay High Court as its Chief Justice in January 2025.

Justice Vipul Pancholi, as reported by The Hindu, whose parent court is Gujarat, was elevated as a judge in 2014 and confirmed as permanent in 2016. His transfer to Patna High Court in 2023 drew opposition from the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, which lauded his judicial record of disposing over 35,000 cases. Nevertheless, the transfer was carried out, and he now heads the Patna High Court.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges but is presently functioning with 32, leaving two vacancies. The Collegium’s latest recommendation seeks to fill these positions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  2. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  3. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  4. Sebastian Korda Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match On TV And Online

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien, US Open: How Serbian Overcame Fitness Issues To Enter Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  2. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  4. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  5. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  3. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  4. Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Treatment Support For Disaster-Hit Families

  5. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

  4. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr