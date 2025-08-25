According to Live Law, Justice Alok Aradhe began his judicial career in 2009 as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, becoming permanent in 2011. His tenure included stints at the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, where he served briefly as Acting Chief Justice, and later the Karnataka High Court, where he also officiated as Acting Chief Justice in 2022. In July 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court before being transferred to Bombay High Court as its Chief Justice in January 2025.