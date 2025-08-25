Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi recommended for elevation as SC judges.
Justice Aradhe’s judicial career spans MP, J&K, Karnataka, Telangana, and Bombay High Courts.
Justice Pancholi, originally from Gujarat HC, was transferred to Patna in 2023 despite opposition from GHCAA.
The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi as judges of the top court.
According to Live Law, Justice Alok Aradhe began his judicial career in 2009 as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, becoming permanent in 2011. His tenure included stints at the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, where he served briefly as Acting Chief Justice, and later the Karnataka High Court, where he also officiated as Acting Chief Justice in 2022. In July 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court before being transferred to Bombay High Court as its Chief Justice in January 2025.
Justice Vipul Pancholi, as reported by The Hindu, whose parent court is Gujarat, was elevated as a judge in 2014 and confirmed as permanent in 2016. His transfer to Patna High Court in 2023 drew opposition from the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, which lauded his judicial record of disposing over 35,000 cases. Nevertheless, the transfer was carried out, and he now heads the Patna High Court.
The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges but is presently functioning with 32, leaving two vacancies. The Collegium’s latest recommendation seeks to fill these positions.