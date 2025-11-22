India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowling a delivery to South Africa's Aiden Markram, right, on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati makes its Test debut as India and South Africa lock horns in the 2nd match starting today. With the visitors already 1-0 up in the two-match series (of the Freedom Trophy 2025-26) after their stunning 30-run win at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the stakes couldn't be higher: India must win to level the series, while the Proteas -- the ICC World Test Championship holders -- chase a rare away series victory in the toughest conditions. The clash is layered with intrigue, especially with pitch talk dominating the cricket world everywhere, from Guwahati to Perth, where Day 1 of the first Australia vs England Ashes Test witnessed a record 19 wickets fall in a single day's play. With fresh red-soil pitch, early morning starts to beat the sunset, and the added drama of Rishabh Pant captaining India after Shubman Gill's injury, expect a lot of drama and intrigue on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test. As Guwahati, India's 30th Test venue, enters into cricketing folklore, follow the IND vs SA cricket live score and updates here:

LIVE UPDATES

22 Nov 2025, 10:14:45 am IST India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: SA 44/0 (13.5) Washington Sundar floats one up outside off, tempting Rickelton into the drive, he goes hard, gets a thick edge, and it flies past slip for four. Not controlled, but SA will take every scrap right now.

22 Nov 2025, 09:30:53 am IST India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: SA 12/0 (5.1) Bumrah keeps it tight to finish the over. A full one first, Markram presses forward and knocks it straight back. Then a skiddy nip-backer at 137.5kph rushes him on the crease, inside-edge thudding into the pad again. India right on his ribs, Markram hanging in.

22 Nov 2025, 09:12:56 am IST India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Game On! Bumrah gets things going in Guwahati and there’s early movement straightaway. Markram leaves the first two, survives an inside-edge onto the pad on the third, and then a hooping inswinger down leg beats everyone to the fence for four byes. South Africa off the mark, India already buzzing.

22 Nov 2025, 08:40:54 am IST India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Playing XIs South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

22 Nov 2025, 08:40:54 am IST India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Update South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

22 Nov 2025, 08:07:25 am IST India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Streaming Info Play kicks off at 9:00 AM IST, and there’s a bit of that Test-morning buzz already in the air. If you’re catching this from India, the whole India vs South Africa second Test will stream on JioHotstar, app or website, take your pick. Prefer the big screen? Star Sports Network has you covered. Settle in, coffee ready, this one’s about to roll.