India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: SA 44/0 (13.5)
Washington Sundar floats one up outside off, tempting Rickelton into the drive, he goes hard, gets a thick edge, and it flies past slip for four. Not controlled, but SA will take every scrap right now.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: SA 12/0 (5.1)
Bumrah keeps it tight to finish the over. A full one first, Markram presses forward and knocks it straight back. Then a skiddy nip-backer at 137.5kph rushes him on the crease, inside-edge thudding into the pad again. India right on his ribs, Markram hanging in.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Game On!
Bumrah gets things going in Guwahati and there’s early movement straightaway. Markram leaves the first two, survives an inside-edge onto the pad on the third, and then a hooping inswinger down leg beats everyone to the fence for four byes. South Africa off the mark, India already buzzing.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Streaming Info
Play kicks off at 9:00 AM IST, and there’s a bit of that Test-morning buzz already in the air. If you’re catching this from India, the whole India vs South Africa second Test will stream on JioHotstar, app or website, take your pick. Prefer the big screen? Star Sports Network has you covered.
Settle in, coffee ready, this one’s about to roll.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Good Morning!
Hello, cricket lovers! We’re back with another live blog for India vs South Africa. India hunt for a win to level the series, while South Africa eye a Test clean sweep. Stay tuned for live updates!