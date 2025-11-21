India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA In Guwahati?

India face South Africa in second Test at Barsapara Stadium on November 22, 2025
India lost first Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with SA leading 1-0
IND vs SA 2nd Test available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
Team India and South Africa resume their two-match Test series with a high-stakes second Test at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from Saturday, November 22, 2025. South Africa arrive with a 1-0 lead after a gritty 30-run victory in Kolkata – their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years.
India’s chase of 124 at Eden Gardens unravelled in dramatic fashion on the third day, as the hosts folded for 93. Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the architect of the collapse, taking eight wickets across the match and applying relentless pressure on a worn and unpredictable Eden Gardens pitch.
India were already hampered by the absence of key batter Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury, and his unavailability again in Guwahati will weigh heavily on the batting order. The hosts, however, will hope a different surface brings a different challenge as they push to level the series.
South Africa will enter the second Test buoyed by a bowling unit that delivered 20 wickets in Kolkata despite the absence of senior pacers such as Kagiso Rabada.
Marco Jansen’s pace and bounce, combined with Harmer’s sharp spin, formed a potent attack that exploited variable movement and kept India under constant pressure. The visitors will look to replicate that formula in Guwahati.
Meanwhile, Barsapara Stadium is hosting a men’s Test for the first time, prompting adjustments to counter the shorter daylight window. Play will begin at 9:00 AM IST – half an hour earlier than usual – and tea will be taken before lunch to mitigate the risk of fading light curtailing play later in the day.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs South Africa second Test match being played?
The India vs South Africa second Test match will be played from Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the India vs South Africa second Test match live on TV and online?
The India vs South Africa second Test match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.