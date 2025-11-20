India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Injury Update, WTC Points Table Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

Shubman Gill sidelined with a neck spasm; set for a fitness test on Friday, unlikely to play in India vs South Africa 2nd Test
India sit fourth in WTC; need 7–8 wins from 10 remaining Tests to stay in contention for the final
The fans can watch India vs South Africa series live on JioCinema and Star Sports
India captain Shubman Gill faces an uphill battle to be available for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati after being sidelined with a neck spasm since the first Test in Kolkata.
Gill suddenly felt neck discomfort during the second day of India’s 30-run defeat, keeping him sidelined and monitored by the BCCI medical staff.
Gill injury update shows that the BCCI sports science team is waiting until Friday for a final fitness assessment to determine whether Gill can take the field.
"See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday," batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said ahead of a practice session that the captain skipped.
Kotak emphasized the caution required before deciding on Gill’s participation.
"Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important," he said.
"If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won't help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he's the captain so any team would miss him."
Despite the potential absence of their leader, Kotak expressed confidence in the team’s depth. "But if he is missing out because of injury, we have batters and plenty of good players. They are professionals; they should come and perform for the team," he said.
"We all wish he plays, but if he doesn't, we will definitely have a good replacement and maybe the guy coming in will score a hundred."
Dhruv Jurel, who batted at No. 4 in India’s second innings in Kolkata, remains an option for the top order, though Kotak said no final decisions would be made until Gill’s fitness test.
"Jurel batted at No. 4, so he is one option. But until we know about Shubman, there is no point discussing who will play," he said.
"Once we know, and once we see the wicket tomorrow, we will think about the best combination."
Reflecting on the first Test, Kotak underscored the difference Gill’s presence could have made. "In the last game, nobody discussed much about what our chances would have been had Shubman batted in both innings," he said.
"The second innings may not have even mattered. If in the first innings he had batted and we had one partnership, with a 100-run lead, we would have been fine. That's not an excuse, but a reality that he couldn't bat in two innings."
Nitish Kumar Reddy might step in during Gill’s uncertainty. It is understood that Gill may require around 10 days to fully recover and complete his rehabilitation before being match-ready.
If Gill manages to play in Guwahati, the logical next step would be to rest him for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30 in Ranchi
ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27 Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd Test
India’s WTC 2025–27 hopes are under pressure after slipping to fourth with a PCT of 54.16. With 10 crucial Tests remaining, 1 vs South Africa (H), 2 vs Sri Lanka (A), 2 vs New Zealand (A), and 5 vs Australia (H), the Shubman Gill-led side must win at least seven to eight matches to stay in contention for the WTC Final.
Mixed results in England and the recent Kolkata defeat have made every upcoming game a must-win, while a flawless run could push India’s PCT above 75% and keep their hopes alive.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa Test series will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website in India, and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
With PTI Inputs