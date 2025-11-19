Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier stated that Shubman Gill was responding well to treatment and that he would travel with the team to Guwahati, but the fresh update is not so encouraging

Shubman Gill suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test that India lost by 30 runs in Kolkata. Photo: AP
  • Shubman Gill suffered neck injury on second day of first Test

  • Could not bat after retiring hurt in first innings and was even hospitalised

  • Nitish Reddy being tipped to replace Gill in playing XI

Shubman Gill's neck injury appears to have put paid to his chances of taking further part in the ongoing Test series, with multiple reports claiming that the India captain has been ruled out of the second and final game against South Africa in Guwahati. In such a scenario, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the side, like he did on the third day of the Eden Gardens opener.

The 26-year-old Gill suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test that India lost by 30 runs in Kolkata. He could not bat after retiring hurt in the first innings and was even hospitalised.

He was later discharged and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that he would travel with the team to Guwahati. "Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," he had added, continuing the suspense over Gill's availability. The second Test starts on November 22.

However, with the latest news update on Gill being not so promising, many are expecting all-rounder Nitish Reddy to be in contention for a place in the playing eleven. Reddy had already been taken out of the India A series against South Africa A in Rajkot. The Andhra batting all-rounder reached Kolkata on Monday evening but did not take part in Tuesday's net session.

(With PTI inputs)

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs