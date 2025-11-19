Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Gill recovering from neck injury sustained in Kolkata Test
Traveling to Guwahati; BCCI medical team to confirm second Test availability
Nitish Reddy could join Indian squad amid fitness concerns
Indian captain Shubman Gill, who sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, has responded well to treatment and will travel with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday, November 19.
The injury occurred on Day 2 of the match, prompting a hospital visit after play. Gill was kept under observation and discharged the following day, with the BCCI medical team closely monitoring his recovery.
Despite the setback, Gill has been in continuous action across formats since IPL 2025 and was among four Indian Test players who arrived in Kolkata directly from Australia following the T20I series.
While he will remain under the care of the BCCI medical staff, a decision on his availability for the second Test, starting November 22, will be made after further assessment.
Gill’s injury has added a layer of uncertainty to India’s preparations, and with fitness doubts lingering, Nitish Reddy is being considered to join the Indian team as a possible reinforcement ahead of the Guwahati Test.