IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Nitish Reddy Rejoins Squad Amid Uncertainty Over Shubman Gill - Report

Nitish Kumar Reddy has reportedly been recalled early to India’s squad ahead of the India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, as doubts persist over Shubman Gill’s availability following his neck injury

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Nitish Reddy Rejoins Squad Shubman Gill injured
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London. AP Photo/Richard Pelham
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy recalled to India’s Test squad ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test

  • Shubman Gill’s neck injury creates uncertainty, with his participation still 50-50

  • Reddy offers backup, with Gill set to travel but yet to be cleared

India have brought all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy back into the Test setup ahead of the second IND vs SA Test in Guwahati, signalling yet another late reshuffle for the hosts.

Reddy had been released from the squad last week to turn out for India A in their one-day series against South Africa A, but the team management has now called him back earlier than planned as they reassess their options.

The decision comes at a time when Shubman Gill’s injury has thrown India’s preparations into uncertainty.

As per a report in the Times of India, Reddy is expected to rejoin the squad in Kolkata and will be present for the optional training session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. While the BCCI had earlier stated that he would return before the second Test, circumstances have changed quickly with Gill’s fitness still in question.

Gill’s availability has become the biggest talking point leading into the Guwahati Test. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm during the first Test, collapsing after attempting a sweep shot and retiring hurt after just three balls in the opening innings.

Related Content
Related Content

The BCCI ruled Gill out for the remainder of first Test, and he was later taken to the hospital for detailed observation under the supervision of Dr. Dinesh Pardiwala.

He has since been discharged and is expected to travel with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday, though his chances of playing stand at about 50-50. The board’s medical staff continues to monitor him closely. In a worst-case scenario, Gill may only travel on Thursday, giving India even less time to assess his readiness.

In contrast, Reddy’s return gives India a versatile backup option should Gill not recover in time. The Andhra Pradesh cricketer has been on the selectors’ radar for a while and was part of the squad for the first Test before being briefly released for A-team duties.

With his recall now confirmed, he could be drafted straight into the playing XI in Guwahati if Gill fails to clear the final fitness checks.

Also Read - India Vs South Africa, Early Guwahati Preview: What Next After Kolkata Horror Show?

India, already trailing in the series, now find themselves juggling squad uncertainty, the captain’s fitness, and a tight turnaround, all while trying to script a comeback against a confident South Africa outfit.

Also Read - World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar