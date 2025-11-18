IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Nitish Reddy Rejoins Squad Amid Uncertainty Over Shubman Gill - Report

Nitish Kumar Reddy recalled to India’s Test squad ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test
Shubman Gill’s neck injury creates uncertainty, with his participation still 50-50
Reddy offers backup, with Gill set to travel but yet to be cleared
India have brought all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy back into the Test setup ahead of the second IND vs SA Test in Guwahati, signalling yet another late reshuffle for the hosts.
Reddy had been released from the squad last week to turn out for India A in their one-day series against South Africa A, but the team management has now called him back earlier than planned as they reassess their options.
The decision comes at a time when Shubman Gill’s injury has thrown India’s preparations into uncertainty.
As per a report in the Times of India, Reddy is expected to rejoin the squad in Kolkata and will be present for the optional training session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. While the BCCI had earlier stated that he would return before the second Test, circumstances have changed quickly with Gill’s fitness still in question.
Gill’s availability has become the biggest talking point leading into the Guwahati Test. The Indian captain suffered a neck spasm during the first Test, collapsing after attempting a sweep shot and retiring hurt after just three balls in the opening innings.
The BCCI ruled Gill out for the remainder of first Test, and he was later taken to the hospital for detailed observation under the supervision of Dr. Dinesh Pardiwala.
He has since been discharged and is expected to travel with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday, though his chances of playing stand at about 50-50. The board’s medical staff continues to monitor him closely. In a worst-case scenario, Gill may only travel on Thursday, giving India even less time to assess his readiness.
In contrast, Reddy’s return gives India a versatile backup option should Gill not recover in time. The Andhra Pradesh cricketer has been on the selectors’ radar for a while and was part of the squad for the first Test before being briefly released for A-team duties.
With his recall now confirmed, he could be drafted straight into the playing XI in Guwahati if Gill fails to clear the final fitness checks.
India, already trailing in the series, now find themselves juggling squad uncertainty, the captain’s fitness, and a tight turnaround, all while trying to script a comeback against a confident South Africa outfit.