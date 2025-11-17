World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After India vs South Africa First Test

South Africa stunned India by 30 runs in the 1st Test at Kolkata, reshaping the World Test Championship points table and pushing India down while boosting Proteas’ title hopes

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After India vs South Africa First Test
World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa move up to 2nd place in the WTC standings after their 30-run win over India

  • India drop to 4th place in the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle with a 54.17% points percentage

  • The Proteas’ victory in Kolkata gives them a PCT of 66.67%, putting them level with Sri Lanka

India’s hopes of setting a confident tone in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship took a steep hit after a dramatic 30‑run defeat to South Africa national cricket team in the opening Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The fall-out was swift, the home team’s batting crumbled under pressure and vulnerabilities once more surfaced, prompting serious introspection as the WTC campaign cracks open.

Meanwhile, the visitors celebrated not just a rare victory on Indian soil, but also a significant leap up the standings. Their spirited performance, underpinned by tactical bowling and steely character, has injected fresh belief into their title‑defence ambitions.

WTC Standings Shake‑Up: India Slides, Proteas Surge

The updated WTC table now shows Australia leading with a perfect 100% points percentage (PCT) after three wins. South Africa climb into second place with a PCT of 66.67%.

India, in contrast, have dropped from third to fourth with a PCT of 54.17%, their tally of 52 points from eight matches reflecting a costly loss. As each Test yields substantial points, India’s margin for error is rapidly shrinking.

PosTeamPlayedWonLostDrawDedPointsPCT
1Australia3300036100
2South Africa321002466.67
3Sri Lanka210101666.67
4India843105254.17
5Pakistan211001250
6England522122643.33
7Bangladesh20110416.67
8West Indies5050000

What Went Wrong With India In First Test?

Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the architect of the win, bagging eight wickets in the match to drag India’s lower order back into trouble. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 in the second innings helped South Africa set a tricky target despite wobbling early.

India’s decision to lean on spin backfired badly, with batters unable to cope with the variable bounce and sideways movement on a difficult Eden Gardens pitch. The hosts also felt the absence of Shubman Gill, ruled out after a neck injury, which left a gaping hole in their chase.

Published At:
