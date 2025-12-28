Big Bash League 2025-26: Haris Rauf Shines As Melbourne Stars Crush Sydney Thunders By 9 Wickets

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2025-26: The Stars rout Thunders by 9 wickets to register their fourth consecutive win of the tournament in the Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 28

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Big Bash League 2025-26
Melbourne Stars defeated Sydney Thunders by 9 wickets in Match 14 of the Big Bash League 2025 on December 28. Photo: X/Big Bash League
  • Melbourne Stars pipped Sydney Thunders by 9 wickets in Match 14 of BBL

  • Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for the Stars

  • The Stars have won all the four matches they have played in BBL 2025 so far

Melbourne Stars crush Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets in Match 14 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Sydney Thunder were put in to bat first by Marcus Stoinis after winning the toss. Haris Rauf starred with the ball with 3/29 in four overs reducing Thunder to just 128 in 20 overs.

In response, Stars chased down the target in just 14 overs with 9 wickets in hand on the back of a scintillating 60 by Joe Clark in just 37 balls. With this win, the Stars continued their winning streak in the tournament with this thumping victory and have now won all four matches they have played so far.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 14.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle.

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Liam Hatcher, Hamish McKenzie, Thomas Fraser Rogers.

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley, Ryan Hadley, Blake Nikitaras, Aidan O Connor.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
