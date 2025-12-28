Big Bash League 2025-26: Haris Rauf Shines As Melbourne Stars Crush Sydney Thunders By 9 Wickets

Melbourne Stars pipped Sydney Thunders by 9 wickets in Match 14 of BBL
Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for the Stars
The Stars have won all the four matches they have played in BBL 2025 so far
Melbourne Stars crush Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets in Match 14 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday, December 28, 2025.
Sydney Thunder were put in to bat first by Marcus Stoinis after winning the toss. Haris Rauf starred with the ball with 3/29 in four overs reducing Thunder to just 128 in 20 overs.
In response, Stars chased down the target in just 14 overs with 9 wickets in hand on the back of a scintillating 60 by Joe Clark in just 37 balls. With this win, the Stars continued their winning streak in the tournament with this thumping victory and have now won all four matches they have played so far.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 14.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle.
Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Liam Hatcher, Hamish McKenzie, Thomas Fraser Rogers.
Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley, Ryan Hadley, Blake Nikitaras, Aidan O Connor.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.