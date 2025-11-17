Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital After Neck Injury During India Vs South Africa 1st Test In Kolkata

India captain didn't come out to bat in the 2nd innings of the match as was he hospitalised after a neck spasm during the first innings

PTI
Updated on:
Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital After Neck Injury During India Vs South Africa 1st Test
India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after getting retired hurt on the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in India's first innings

  • The Indian captain has now been discharged from the hospital after the treatment

  • South Africa beat India by 30 runs in the first Test in Kolkata

India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital in which he was receiving treatment for a neck injury sustained during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday went to see Gill at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, after India suffered a 30-run defeat on a challenging Eden Gardens surface to concede a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the two-match series.

Gill, who suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test before the start of the third day's play. Gill was not available to bat in the second innings when India were shot out for 93.

The team management, though, is yet to decide on his participation in the second match starting in Guwahati from November 22. The team is travelling to Guwahati on Tuesday.

Not the best Test wicket: Ganguly

Ganguly, meanwhile, said the Eden pitch was "not the best Test wicket" but India should have chased down the target of 124.

"There is no controversy. It was not the best Test wicket, but unfortunately India lost. They still should have got 120. It wasn't the greatest Test pitch. Gambhir said they wanted such a pitch and that they themselves instructed the curator," Ganguly told reporters after the match.

"Yes, that is true — instructions were given, and I'll just repeat what I said earlier. I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well for India in England, in ODIs, in T20 cricket. We will continue for a while, but we must play on good pitches," he added.

Besides praising Gambhir's work as India's head coach, Ganguly also placed special emphasis on Mohammed Shami's value to the Test side, a clear message that India must not sideline their veteran fast bowler.

"He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami. Spinners, who win Test matches for them." Ganguly also had a word of advice for the Test side, in terms of their tactics of approaching a match.

"Win Test matches in five days, not three days," Ganguly said.

It was India's fourth loss at home in the last six Tests including the 0-3 debacle against New Zealand on turning tracks at Pune and Mumbai last year. The loss has reignited the debate on Indian batters' ability on tracks that offer turn.

Published At:
