Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch Group B Match In Africa Cup Of Nations?

The Zimbabwe national football team will eye victory when they take on South Africa for their final group stage game of the 2025 AFCON which will take place at the Stade de Marrakech on Monday, December 29.
Speaking of Zimbabwe, they are winless in their group so far. They tasted defeat at the hands of Egypt and then drew against Angola in the very next game.
As for Bafana Bafana, they started 2025 AFCON with a win over Angola but lost to Mohamed Salah-led side.
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, AFCON 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 19
Zimbabwe won: 7
South Africa won: 8
Draws: 4
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will Zimbabwe vs South Africa be played in AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations match, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, will be played at the Stade de Marrakech. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30pm IST on December 29.
The Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.