India Vs South Africa, Early Guwahati Preview: What Next After Kolkata Horror Show?

India lost the first Test by 30 runs, one of their worst home performances
Despite fielding four specialist spinners, India were outbowled by South Africa
Head coach Gambhir dismissed criticism over pitch conditions and team selection call
India's inexplicable 30-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday was the result of batting collapses, tactical miscalculations, and a pitch that compromised their best-laid plans, if there were any.
Chasing a 124-run target, India could muster only 93 -- one of their worst fourth innings batting performances. The match ended inside three days, and reports claimed that Indian players were asked to attend a training session in Kolkata on Tuesday, which would have been the final day of the match.
The defeat has not only left India trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series against the Proteas, but also dealt a significant early blow to their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.
They were runners-up in the first two editions, losing the 2019-2021 and 2021-2023 finals to New Zealand and Australia, respectively.
In the last edition, they finished third, behind eventual winners South Africa, who defeated Australia in the final.
Revisiting The Bruising Kolkata Affair
Shubman Gill & Co., who had shared the honours in England (2-2), were hoping to pocket maximum points against South Africa before tougher series later in the cycle -- two matches each in Sri Lanka and New Zealand next year, and five home matches against Australia early 2027.
Instead, they lost the plot at Eden Gardens, and now, they would be forced to play catch-up, especially considering Australia's all-win record so far, and also WTC holders South Africa's climb to second spot in the table. India have slipped to fourth.
The Aussies are also favourites against England in the Ashes 2025-26, which starts with the first Test in Perth on Friday.
The Proteas, meanwhile, started their title defence with a 1-1 draw in Pakistan before arriving in India, and will host Australia, Bangladesh, and England before a trip to Sri Lanka in this cycle.
In Kolkata, the Indian innings crumbled twice, and despite a spirited fightback from the lower order in the fourth innings, they fell short.
On the bowling front, India fielded four front-line spinners, along with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Yet, they were outgunned by visiting bowlers, led by off-spinner Simon Harmer, the Player of the Match.
The loss was compounded by the injury to Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm on Day 2 while batting, and was subsequently hospitalised. As a result, the captain did not bat in the second innings.
Gill Question Remains Unanswered
Though the 26-year-old has since been discharged, his availability for the second Test in Guwahati remains uncertain. Medical advice typically discourages air travel for individuals recovering from neck-related injuries, further complicating the skipper's potential return.
With Gill's status unclear and the top order already under scrutiny, India may be forced into a reshuffle. Reports also suggest that team management is considering a replacement or two from the domestic circuit or the India A setup.
Meanwhile, head coach Gautam Gambhir, despite facing backlash, was unapologetic. "This was exactly what we wanted," the former opener said, dismissing the notion that the pitch was a tactical error.
For the record, India have now lost four of their last six home Tests, and the Eden Gardens collapse, a tame surrender, has intensified scrutiny. But Gambhir refused to concede strategic fault.
Given the circumstances, the second Test at Barsapara Stadium, beginning November 22, becomes a defining moment for India: not just a chance to level the series, but an outing with significant implications for their WTC campaign.
Also, with their form already under scrutiny and public confidence shaken, this match becomes a must-win.
India now face challenges on multiple fronts.