124 In Kolkata, Too Many For India? 10 Lowest Targets That Ended In Defeat

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)