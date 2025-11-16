124 In Kolkata, Too Many For India? 10 Lowest Targets That Ended In Defeat

124 proved too much for India in Kolkata as they collapsed early, with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for a duck. South Africa, reigning ICC World Test Championship holders, dominated, dismantling India’s batting lineup and adding another low-target failure to the country’s Test cricket record

Outlook Sports Desk
Indias 10 Lowest Failed Test Chases November 2025
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • Chasing 124 in Kolkata, India collapsed early, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck and struggling on a tricky pitch

  • South Africa, ICC World Test Championship holders, dominated, bowling India out for 74 for 6 and winning by 30 runs

  • India’s failure adds to the list of lowest targets they’ve failed to chase, with key players unable to salvage the innings

On a treacherous Kolkata pitch, India were set a target of 124 runs in the first Test against South Africa. But the chase unravelled in the first over itself, with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for a duck to Marco Jansen.

As the India's collapse unfolded, fans turned to history, scouring the Internet for one sobering stat: What is the lowest target India have failed to chase in Test cricket?

Here's a look at the 10 lowest targets that proved beyond India's reach in the longest format.

TargetScoreGroundSeason
12081Bridgetown1996-97
147121Mumbai2024
176112Galle2015
194162Birmingham2018
208135Cape Town2017-18
221204Bengaluru1986-87
231136Kolkata1956-57
231202Hyderabad2023-24
235173Harare1998-99
242103Ahmedabad1983-84

The Proteas, reigning ICC World Test Championship holders, tightened their grip on the match, bowling India out for 74 for 6 in just 31 overs, and eventually sealed a 30-run victory.

Set batter Washington Sundar (31 off 92) was the latest to depart, and with captain Shubman Gill sidelined and hospitalised due to a neck sprain, the hosts found themselves in deep trouble.

