124 In Kolkata, Too Many For India? 10 Lowest Targets That Ended In Defeat

Chasing 124 in Kolkata, India collapsed early, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck and struggling on a tricky pitch
South Africa, ICC World Test Championship holders, dominated, bowling India out for 74 for 6 and winning by 30 runs
India’s failure adds to the list of lowest targets they’ve failed to chase, with key players unable to salvage the innings
On a treacherous Kolkata pitch, India were set a target of 124 runs in the first Test against South Africa. But the chase unravelled in the first over itself, with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for a duck to Marco Jansen.
As the India's collapse unfolded, fans turned to history, scouring the Internet for one sobering stat: What is the lowest target India have failed to chase in Test cricket?
Here's a look at the 10 lowest targets that proved beyond India's reach in the longest format.
|Target
|Score
|Ground
|Season
|120
|81
|Bridgetown
|1996-97
|147
|121
|Mumbai
|2024
|176
|112
|Galle
|2015
|194
|162
|Birmingham
|2018
|208
|135
|Cape Town
|2017-18
|221
|204
|Bengaluru
|1986-87
|231
|136
|Kolkata
|1956-57
|231
|202
|Hyderabad
|2023-24
|235
|173
|Harare
|1998-99
|242
|103
|Ahmedabad
|1983-84
The Proteas, reigning ICC World Test Championship holders, tightened their grip on the match, bowling India out for 74 for 6 in just 31 overs, and eventually sealed a 30-run victory.
Set batter Washington Sundar (31 off 92) was the latest to depart, and with captain Shubman Gill sidelined and hospitalised due to a neck sprain, the hosts found themselves in deep trouble.