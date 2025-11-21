India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: IND Grind It Out Ahead Of All Important Guwahati Test

The Indian team, led by stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation for the all important 2nd Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. The hosts went behind in the series during the opening fixture in Kolkata, losing by 30 runs. They will be hoping to make amends and earn crucial points in the ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj among others also trained hard. Catch the visuals.

IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, talks to Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session at net ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Rishabh Pant
India captain Rishabh Pant bats during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-K. L. Rahul
India's K. L. Rahul throws a ball at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Sai Sudharsan
India's Sai Sudharsan, left, and fielding coach T. Dilip talk during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel
India's K. L. Rahul, left, and Dhruv Jurel run during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar bats at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj takes a catch during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Gautam Gambhir
India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir examines the pitch ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
IND vs SA 2nd Cricket Test team India training photos from Guwahati-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, bowls as Jasprit Bumrah walks past at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
