India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: IND Grind It Out Ahead Of All Important Guwahati Test

India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, talks to Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session at net ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

1/9 India captain Rishabh Pant bats during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





2/9 India's K. L. Rahul throws a ball at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





3/9 India's Sai Sudharsan, left, and fielding coach T. Dilip talk during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





4/9 India's K. L. Rahul, left, and Dhruv Jurel run during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





5/9 India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





6/9 India's Washington Sundar bats at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





7/9 India's Mohammed Siraj takes a catch during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





8/9 India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir examines the pitch ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





9/9 India's Mohammed Siraj, right, bowls as Jasprit Bumrah walks past at net during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath





