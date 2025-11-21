India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: IND Grind It Out Ahead Of All Important Guwahati Test
The Indian team, led by stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation for the all important 2nd Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. The hosts went behind in the series during the opening fixture in Kolkata, losing by 30 runs. They will be hoping to make amends and earn crucial points in the ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted with Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj among others also trained hard. Catch the visuals.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE