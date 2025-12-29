Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: The Pharaohs Dominate Possession Against ANG In Agadir

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is challenged by South Africa's Teboho Mokoena during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

A tough outing awaits for Angola as they prepare to take on the mighty Egypt in Group B match in their third group stage game of the 2025 AFCON. This is going to be an interesting contest, which will take place at the Adrar Stadium. All eyes will be on EGY selection whether they opt to start Mohamed Salah or rest for this inconsequential fixture. Catch the live scores and updates from the Africa Cup of Nations Group B Matchday 3 fixture at Stade Adrar, Agadir on December 29, 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

29 Dec 2025, 09:48:50 pm IST Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: EGY Fans Ecstatic In The Stands The game might have not the high tempo feel to it but that's not bothering the Egyptian fans, who are dancing in the stands with music and cheer. Sparse crowd in today but the Pharaohs have some support. Egypt 0-0 Angola 17'

29 Dec 2025, 09:42:53 pm IST Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: ANG Chance Angola earn a free-kick on the right. Fredy swings it into the box but the Pharaohs clear the danger. However, it falls to the feet of Gaspar but his finish is a tame one. Egypt 0-0 Angola 10'

29 Dec 2025, 09:37:51 pm IST Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Fast Start From Pharaohs Great game this! Pharaohs have started on a fast note, with high-press and closing down the Angolan players. Egypt 0-0 Angola 5'

29 Dec 2025, 09:31:21 pm IST Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Kick-off And we are away in this Group B fixture between Egypt and Angola. Egypt 0-0 Angola 1'

29 Dec 2025, 08:21:49 pm IST Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Suspension Updates Mohamed Hany, who received his marching orders in the previous match, is suspended, and will be out of action for Egypt.

29 Dec 2025, 07:52:29 pm IST Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: H2H Total matches: 7

Angola won: 0

Egypt won: 4

Draws: 3