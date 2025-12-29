Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: The Pharaohs Dominate Possession Against ANG In Agadir

Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: EGY Fans Ecstatic In The Stands
The game might have not the high tempo feel to it but that's not bothering the Egyptian fans, who are dancing in the stands with music and cheer. Sparse crowd in today but the Pharaohs have some support.
Egypt 0-0 Angola 17'
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: ANG Chance
Angola earn a free-kick on the right. Fredy swings it into the box but the Pharaohs clear the danger. However, it falls to the feet of Gaspar but his finish is a tame one.
Egypt 0-0 Angola 10'
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Fast Start From Pharaohs
Great game this! Pharaohs have started on a fast note, with high-press and closing down the Angolan players.
Egypt 0-0 Angola 5'
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Kick-off
And we are away in this Group B fixture between Egypt and Angola.
Egypt 0-0 Angola 1'
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Starting XIs
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Suspension Updates
Mohamed Hany, who received his marching orders in the previous match, is suspended, and will be out of action for Egypt.
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: H2H
Total matches: 7
Angola won: 0
Egypt won: 4
Draws: 3
Egypt Vs Angola LIVE Score: Match Details
Location: Agadir, Morocco
Stadium: Adrar Stadium
Date: Monday, December 29
Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST