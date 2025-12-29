Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025–26 Group A clash between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Monday, December 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on December 29

Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming
Kerala will be pipped against Madhya Pradesh in the Group A fixture of Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on December 29. Photo: X/Rajat Patidar
  • Kerala lost their last match against Karnataka by 8 wickets

  • Madhya Pradesh have been unbeaten so far in the tournament

  • The match will be telecast on Star Sports and streamed live on Jio Hotstar

Kerala will be up against Madhya Pradesh in Group A encounter of Round 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 29.

Kerala won their first match against Tripura convincingly but succumbed to the defending champions Karnataka by 8 wickets in their 2nd league match. Despite posting a competitive score of 284 batting first, their bowlers could not defend the target and were mauled by their batters easily.

Madhya Pradesh have had a successful run so far in the tournament as they have won both their initial two group matches so far and would like to carry their winning momentum against Karnataka too. Though, Karnataka would enter the game as favourites, MP would take heart from their last game, where they beat the five-time champions by two wickets in a close encounter and could rout KAR too on their good day.

Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?

The Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, 29 December at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 3 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. This match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will be telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed on Jio Hotstar app and website.

Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Gawali, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Rishabh Chauhan, Tripuresh Singh, Saransh Jain, Mangesh Yadav, Aryan Pandey, Kumar Kartikeya, Madhav Tiwari, Shivang Kumar, Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal(c), Abhishek Nair, Ahammed Imran, Baba Aparajith, Akhil Scaria, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, KM Asif, Vignesh Puthur, Sanju Samson, Salman Nizar, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Eden Apple Tom, Krishna Prasad, Abhijith Praveen V, Abhishek P Nair, Biju Narayanan

