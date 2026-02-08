Kerala Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy Final: KER, SER Lock Horns In Assam With Eye On Big Prize

Kerala vs Services Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Final: Match Info & Streaming Details
When and where will the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final be played?
The Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final between Kerala and Services will be played at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam on February 8. The match will kick off at 1:00 pm IST.
How to watch Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final?
The Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final between Kerala and Services will not be available on TV. However, the contest will be live-streamed on FIFA+.