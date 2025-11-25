India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: See Best Photos From Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium
India roll into Day 4 in Guwahati under heavy pressure, trailing South Africa by 314 runs with all ten opposition wickets still untouched after Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram walked off unbeaten on Day 3. The pitch remains friendly for batting, the chances of a win are gone, and the only realistic target now is to fight hard for a draw. Rishabh Pant’s side need Jasprit Bumrah’s attack to deliver something big on Tuesday to avoid a painful whitewash and keep some pride intact. Follow the IND vs SA action in pictures here.
