Angola Vs Egypt Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch Group B Match In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Pharaohs go head-to-head against Angola in AFCON 2025
Mo Salah-led Egypt are through to the knockouts
H2H stats and live streaming info listed
The Angola national football will have to prepare for a tough assignment as they take on the Egypt national football team in their third group stage game of the 2025 AFCON tournament. The match will take place at the Adrar Stadium.
Palancas Negras are yet to get a win under their belt with two defeats out of two and will be under immense pressure, facing Mohamed Salah and co.
As for the Pharaohs, they are through to the knockouts and will look to test their bench strength against a weaker opponent.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 7
Angola won: 0
Egypt won: 4
Draws: 3
Angola vs Egypt, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will Angola vs Egypt be played in AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations match, Angola vs Egypt, will be played at the Adrar Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30pm IST on December 29.
Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Angola vs Egypt in AFCON 2025?
The Angola vs Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.