IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

Shubman Gill suffered a neck spasm during the 2nd innings of the 1st Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Border-Gavaskar Trophy India Vs Australia 2nd Test cricket match Day 2 photo: Shubman Gill
IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2: India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Shubman Gill suffers neck spasm on day 2 against South Africa

  • He was taken off right after scoring a four off the 3rd ball of his innings

  • BCCI provided an official update

Shubman Gill was taken off the field during the 2nd innings on day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa. The Indian captain was unable to continue batting after facing only three balls at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Right after the dismissal of Washington Sundar for 29 off 82, Shubman Gill walked in with an aim to gain control. After two dots, Gill swept the third delivery of his inning for a four.

Right after that four, Shubman Gill appeared to be in a bit of pain as he removed the helmet and held his neck.

The physio rushed into the ground immediately to look after the spasm before Gill was asked to be taken off the field. He did not return to bat after India lost 9 wickets at a score of 189.

Shortly after Shubman Gill went back to the dressing room, the broadcast showed visuals of him being unable to move his neck properly during the warm-up sessions before the start of day 2.

It might be because of his sleeping position or the variation in pillows players use from one hotel to another, which is affecting his neck.

The BCCI have stated that Shubman Gill's neck spasm is currently being monitored and that a decision on his participation will be taken in accordance with his progress.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress." - BCCI wrote in an official update.

Published At:
