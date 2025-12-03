Shubman Gill Set For India Comeback In T20I Series Against South Africa: Reports

Shubman Gill is slated to be a part of the IND's T20I squad for SA series
Gill had missed action ever since getting injured during 1st Test in Kolkata
Gill was reportedly training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence
Indian Test and ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill is in line to play the T20I series against South Africa, starting from December 9 after missing the action on field due to a neck injury he sustained during the 1st Test in Kolkata, as per reports.
Gill was reportedly training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence on December 1 and was undergoing rehabilitation at the centre in Bengaluru ever since.
"Gill has recovered fully and will be back as vice captain," the BCCI source said.
The squad for the five-match T20 series beginning December 9 in Cuttack will be announced later in the day. Suryakumar Yadav is the regular T20I skipper for India.
The source also denied speculation that Board officials are planning to hold a meeting with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir on the increasing chatter around dressing room tensions between them.
"No meeting will take place mid-series. We will see what's to be done once the series is over," he added.
India lost the Test series 0-2.
(With PTI inputs)