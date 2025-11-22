India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

India enter the second and final Test against South Africa at Barsapara Stadium with their backs to the wall. With captain Shubman Gill ruled out, Rishabh Pant faces a stern leadership test against Temba Bavuma & Co., the ICC World Test Championship winners. On Guwahati's red‑soil surface, Gautam Gambhir's team selection and Pant's captaincy decisions will be under the spotlight as embattled India aim to draw level in this high‑stakes clash. Read the India vs South Africa cricket match preview

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati
Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant under scanner for their slection choices and pitch before 2nd test against South Africa at Guwahati Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This is Barsapara's first Test, understandably, curators under pressure after the Kolkata farce

  • Gambhir's coaching legacy at stake as India's home invincibility continues to fade

  • Selection dilemmas for India: Sudharsan vs Sundar at No.3; all-rounder Reddy in picture

Rishabh Pant will walk into an immensely challenging leadership exam in the absence of Shubman Gill as India face the uphill task of restoring parity against a well-prepared South Africa on a surface that is expected to offer appreciable turn in the second and final Test starting in Guwahati on Saturday.

An even tougher test looms for head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose often perplexing calls have left the dressing room and think-tank grappling for clarity.

The aura of invincibility while playing at home that accompanied the Indian teams of last three decades has vanished when it comes to the current one, which is looking vulnerable.

For the first time in many years, India are going into a home Test match as underdogs and not favourites. Ask any player worth his salt and he would tell that it is not a happy place to be.

If the New Zealand spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner tore the perception of invincibility to shreds in 2024, Simon Harmer and his other colleagues are making a young Indian side look even more vulnerable. The lack of a proper technique to handle spinners is apparent and jarring.

Related Content
Related Content

Add to it, a massive shift in mindset on tracks that implode, has made matters worse.

While Gambhir, with support of men who matter in the BCCI, is perfectly safe when it comes to his job but a 0-5 home record against two SENA countries will damage his coaching legacy forever and no amount of ICC Trophies would be enough to paper over that aspect.

And in these trying circumstances, Pant will take up leadership in the absence of Gill. He would know quite well that his batting on a red soil Barsapara track will be as important as his decision-making.

That Gill was never in contention to play the second Test after suffering from neck spasms was always clear but the Indian team management and the BCCI, true to their nature of avoiding clarity till the last minute, denied the inevitable till it became undeniable. According to reliable sources, the 26-year-old has left the city to rest and recuperate.

Sai Sudharsan looks to be the most likely candidate to take Gill's place although whether he bats at No.3 or Washington Sundar is allowed to continue remains to be seen.

When it comes to captaincy experience, Pant led an Indian T20 team against the same opponents few years back when Rohit Sharma was rested.

But there isn't enough data on his red-ball decision-making skills.

Pant did lead a Delhi side to a Ranji Trophy final back in 2017 losing to eventual champions Vidarbha.

However, what would keep experts more interested is the calls he took on the second evening and third morning of the opening Test in Kolkata.

By stumps on second evening, India had reduced to South Africa to 93 for 7 with help of spinners. What left a lot to be desired was Pant's eternal wait before handing the ball to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah on the third morning.

By that time, Temba Bavuma had added those additional 60 runs which became decisive.

While Pant, the lively chatter box behind the stumps, is an incentive for the bowlers, it is Pant the skipper, who will have to convince his coach to make some prudent calls when it comes to team selection.

With too many left-handers in the line-up, as many as seven, off-spinner Simon Harmer might just have a field day if the covering of grass that was seen on the track on Thursday, is shaved off by BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick.

In any case, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia wouldn't want this venue's first ever Test to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Hence, one of the spinners -- Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav -- could make way for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, which can help India exploit any underlying moisture if a third seamer comes into play.

In case his bowling isn't required, being a right hander with a cavalier approach to batting might just help on these kind of surfaces. But in the end, it all boils down to faith in players instead of being a slave of the surface.

When it comes to trust, the head coach, for once, would like to walk the talk before another lost home series which will have way more implications than he can ever think of.

Teams (from): India: Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

Match Starts at 9 am.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start