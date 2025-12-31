Durban Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 6 – Check Result

Joburg Super Kings sealed a six-wicket bonus-point win over Durban’s Super Giants in SA20 2026 Match 6
Joburg Super Kings produced a dominant all-round display to secure a six-wicket bonus-point victory over Durban’s Super Giants in Match 6 of the SA20 2026. Prenelan Subrayen’s devastating new-ball spell set the tone before Rilee Rossouw capitalised on multiple reprieves to finish the chase in style.
Chasing a modest target of 87, JSK overhauled DSG’s 86 all out with ease, reaching the total in just 12.2 overs to climb into second place on the points table, behind leaders Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Subrayen Rips Through DSG Top Order
Captain Faf du Plessis’ bold call to open the bowling with off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen proved decisive, as the former Durban player delivered a match-defining spell of 3/16.
Subrayen struck immediately in the opening over, removing the in-form Devon Conway, before returning to claim the prized wickets of Kane Williamson and Jos Buttler inside the Powerplay. The early damage left DSG in deep trouble at 21/3, unable to recover from the early collapse.
Du Plessis then introduced another tactical wrinkle by switching Donovan Ferreira out from behind the stumps and handing him the ball. The part-time off-spinner made an immediate impact, dismissing Heinrich Klaasen, caught at short mid-wicket.
With wickets tumbling, DSG never regained momentum. Captain Aiden Markram attempted to steady the innings with 22 off 27 balls, but lacked support as the Super Giants were bowled out cheaply for 86.
Rossouw Survives Chances, Powers JSK Chase
The JSK run chase was not without early hiccups. Both openers – Faf du Plessis and Matthew de Villiers – were dismissed with only 19 runs on the board, and the score soon slipped to 24/3 after Wiaan Mulder was caught in the deep.
However, Durban’s Super Giants’ fielding lapses proved costly. Rilee Rossouw was handed two crucial lifelines – dropped on eight by Kane Williamson and again on 16 by Evan Jones.
Rossouw made DSG pay heavily for those errors. The left-hander struck five boundaries and a six in a composed knock of 43, steering Joburg Super Kings to the brink of victory.
With the finish line in sight, Donovan Ferreira returned to make his presence felt again, blasting 12 not out off just four balls to seal the win emphatically. The comprehensive victory, achieved well inside the allotted overs, handed Joburg Super Kings a valuable bonus point.
