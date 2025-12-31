Durban Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 6 – Check Result

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 2026 Match 6: Joburg Super Kings claimed a six-wicket bonus-point win over Durban’s Super Giants as Prenelan Subrayen’s new-ball burst and a composed Rilee Rossouw chase sealed victory in just 12.2 overs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings who won yesterday in SA20 2026 Match 6
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) celebrate a wicket during Match 6 of the Betway SA20 Season 4 between Durban Super Giants (DSG) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK). | Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joburg Super Kings sealed a six-wicket bonus-point win over Durban’s Super Giants in SA20 2026 Match 6

  • Prenelan Subrayen’s opening spell of 3/16 dismantled DSG’s top order, removing Conway, Williamson and Buttler

  • Durban’s Super Giants were bowled out for 86, with Aiden Markram top-scoring with 22

  • Rilee Rossouw capitalised on two dropped chances to score 43 to seal a bonus point for JSK

Joburg Super Kings produced a dominant all-round display to secure a six-wicket bonus-point victory over Durban’s Super Giants in Match 6 of the SA20 2026. Prenelan Subrayen’s devastating new-ball spell set the tone before Rilee Rossouw capitalised on multiple reprieves to finish the chase in style.

Chasing a modest target of 87, JSK overhauled DSG’s 86 all out with ease, reaching the total in just 12.2 overs to climb into second place on the points table, behind leaders Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Subrayen Rips Through DSG Top Order

Captain Faf du Plessis’ bold call to open the bowling with off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen proved decisive, as the former Durban player delivered a match-defining spell of 3/16.

Subrayen struck immediately in the opening over, removing the in-form Devon Conway, before returning to claim the prized wickets of Kane Williamson and Jos Buttler inside the Powerplay. The early damage left DSG in deep trouble at 21/3, unable to recover from the early collapse.

Related Content
Related Content

Du Plessis then introduced another tactical wrinkle by switching Donovan Ferreira out from behind the stumps and handing him the ball. The part-time off-spinner made an immediate impact, dismissing Heinrich Klaasen, caught at short mid-wicket.

With wickets tumbling, DSG never regained momentum. Captain Aiden Markram attempted to steady the innings with 22 off 27 balls, but lacked support as the Super Giants were bowled out cheaply for 86.

Rossouw Survives Chances, Powers JSK Chase

The JSK run chase was not without early hiccups. Both openers – Faf du Plessis and Matthew de Villiers – were dismissed with only 19 runs on the board, and the score soon slipped to 24/3 after Wiaan Mulder was caught in the deep.

However, Durban’s Super Giants’ fielding lapses proved costly. Rilee Rossouw was handed two crucial lifelines – dropped on eight by Kane Williamson and again on 16 by Evan Jones.

Rossouw made DSG pay heavily for those errors. The left-hander struck five boundaries and a six in a composed knock of 43, steering Joburg Super Kings to the brink of victory.

With the finish line in sight, Donovan Ferreira returned to make his presence felt again, blasting 12 not out off just four balls to seal the win emphatically. The comprehensive victory, achieved well inside the allotted overs, handed Joburg Super Kings a valuable bonus point.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Aryan Juyal’s 150 Powers UP To 291/2

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ODI Beat DEL By 79 Runs After Bowling Them Out For 193

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller