Shubman Gill Ruled Out of India Vs South Africa 4th T20I In Lucknow - Know Reason

India face South Africa in 4th T20I in Lucknow
Shubman Gill ruled out of the match, Samson likely to replace
Toss has been delayed due to excessive fog
India T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the fourth match of the five-game T20I series against South Africa in Lucknow. The omission comes after a difficult run in the format, but his absence is not related to form.
The right-handed batter has been sidelined due to a foot injury. Sanju Samson is likely to replace Gill as no other opening batter options are available in the squad. No further details have been shared so far, and more clarity is expected when skipper Suryakumar Yadav comes at the toss.
Meanwhile, the toss has been delayed by an hour because of excessive fog at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Match officials are scheduled to conduct a ground inspection at 7:30 PM before taking a call on proceedings.
More to follow...