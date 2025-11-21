IND Vs SA: Barsapara Stadium To Become India’s 30th Test Venue On November 22

Barsapara Stadium prepares for a landmark moment as it will host India’s first-ever Test in the Northeast, with the Men in Blue seeking to level the series against South Africa in a historic Guwahati debut

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Barsapara Stadium
File photo of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: X/assamcric
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati to become India's 30th Test venue

  • India to face South Africa in second Test there on November 22

  • India trail 0-1, with a chance to tie the series with a win

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, will enter Indian cricket’s history books on November 22, when it will host its maiden Test between India and South Africa – becoming India’s 30th Test venue.

It will mark a landmark moment for India’s Northeast region, which has never before held a men’s Test match, marking a “special” moment as per India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant.

Known formally as the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Barsapara becomes the fourth East Zone venue to achieve Test status, following Cuttack, Kolkata, and Ranchi.

Early Toss, Pre-Match Ceremonies Mark Barsapara Test Debut

Because Guwahati is known for early sunsets, organisers have made schedule adjustments: play will begin at 9:00 AM, half an hour earlier than usual, and the order of the lunch and tea breaks has been reversed to make the most of available light.

The toss is set for 8:30 am, after which both captains will sign framed portraits of the ground and receive a specially minted gold coin to commemorate the historic Test.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia will ring the traditional bell to open the match, while a new book on the Ranji Trophy – Plucky 13 by Sachin Bajaj – will be unveiled during the lunch interval.

The guest list includes Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BCCI President Mithun Manhas and senior officials, all sharing the stage with a 46,000-strong crowd.

India Look To Tie Series At Guwahati

On the pitch, the Test carries serious weight. South Africa hold a 1-0 lead after their 30-run victory in Kolkata, a match where both sides collapsed under classic Test pressure and neither managed 200 in an innings.

India now have the chance to level the two-match series and protect their formidable home record. For South Africa, the opportunity is to seal a rare Test series triumph on Indian soil, achieved at a ground entirely unfamiliar to both sides.

