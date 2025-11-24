India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: See Best Photos From Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium
India vs South Africa’s second Test rolls into day three on Monday, 24 November, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul walking out to set the tone as India chase a daunting 480-run deficit. Day two belonged to South Africa, who powered from 247/6 to 489 on the back of Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden hundred and Marco Jansen’s fighting 93, their lower order adding a massive 243 runs for the last four wickets and leaving India’s bowlers stranded. The only solace for the hosts came late, when Jaiswal and Rahul safely played out the final session to keep all ten wickets intact despite the mountain ahead. Get live action in pictures here.
