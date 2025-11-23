India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: See Best Photos From Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium
The India vs South Africa 2nd Test moves into day 2 with India pushing for early wickets to wrap up the South African innings. The Rishabh Pant-led side will aim to build on a hard-fought opening day, where a flat Guwahati wicket demanded real effort from the bowlers in Barsapara Stadium’s Test debut. Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket burst and Mohammed Siraj’s late strike to remove Tony de Zorzi swung the momentum India’s way, leaving South Africa six down at 247. With the tail exposed, the question now is whether the Proteas can hold off India’s mix of seam and spin. Follow all the live action in pictures here.
