JNU Students Tear Down Face Recognition System, Citing Privacy Violations

Protests escalate at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library as students allege secret installation of surveillance devices

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Joint Secretary Danish Ali claimed the administration had attempted to introduce the system previously but had to halt following protests. Photo: IMAGO; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • JNU students dismantled the new face recognition system at the central library over privacy concerns.

  • Sunil Yadav and Danish Ali highlighted secret installation and poor library facilities.

  • Administration says strict action will follow after reviewing security report.

A major confrontation unfolded at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library on Friday, as students led by the JNU Students' Union dismantled and threw away a newly installed face recognition system, alleging it infringed on their privacy.

The administration did not immediately respond to the incident.

Videos shared on social media captured students breaking and removing the devices while chanting "Lal Salaam". Security personnel intervened, but the protest escalated into heated exchanges, with students continuing to damage the equipment.

JNU Students' Union General Secretary Sunil Yadav told PTI that the devices had been "secretly installed" during the student union election period, despite a committee formed to examine the matter not yet submitting its report.

Yadav added that the library already suffers from inadequate seating, broken furniture, insufficient water facilities, and the absence of a proper reading room. "Instead of improving basic infrastructure, the administration is violating student privacy under the guise of this system," he said.

Joint Secretary Danish Ali claimed the administration had attempted to introduce the system previously but had to halt following protests. She noted that in past demonstrations, students were fined between Rs 15,000 and Rs 19,000, and one student faced a semester-long suspension.

Ali said efforts to address concerns with the librarian and registrar were unsuccessful. "The students' perspective was never considered," she stated.

A JNU official told PTI that the administration was treating the damage to public property seriously and had requested a security report on the incident. "Strict appropriate action will be taken after the report is received," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

