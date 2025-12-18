Javed Akhtar Strongly Condemns Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman's Hijab, Demands 'Unconditional Apology'

Javed Akhtar has criticised Nitish Kumar for pulling a lady doctor’s hijab, clarifying his views after his old video against the parda system went viral.
The veteran lyricist wrote that despite being "against the traditional concept of parda," he can't accept what Nitish Kumar has done to the lady.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar triggered controversy by pulling a hijab (veil) down from a woman's face while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors during a government event in Patna. Opposition parties and netizens have strongly condemned his act. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, criticising the Bihar CM, demanded an apology for his bizarre gesture, saying that Kumar must issue an "unconditional apology to the lady."
Javed Akhtar demands apology from Nitish Kumar over Hijab incident
Akhtar, in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that despite being "against the traditional concept of Parda," he can't accept what Nitish Kumar has done to the Muslim lady.
"Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor. I condemn it in very strong words. Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady (sic)," read his post.
Javed's tweet comes after a video of him questioning the logic behind women wearing hijab has resurfaced on social media, just days after Nitish Kumar's hijab pulling incident.
When Javed Akhtar questioned the logic behind women wearing burqa
At the third edition of the SOA Literary Festival, Javed Akhtar questioned if a woman covering her face is "ashamed" of her face.
At the event, the lyricist was asked by a woman, "You said you were raised by women who never wore burqas. So, according to you, they were all strong women. But how does covering yourself up make you less of a strong woman?"
The 80-year-old replied, "No, it's not about being a strong woman...I can understand from where you are coming. Why should you be ashamed of your face. Why should you be? I believe that revealing clothes – whether men wear them or women – don’t look dignified. If a man comes to the office or college in a sleeveless shirt or short, it’s not a good thing. He should dress decently. And a woman should also be decently dressed."
Javed further claimed that a woman covers her face not by choice, but because of the peer pressure and she is "brainwashed."
He questioned what is "so vulgar, obscene, undignified about one's face that it needs to be covered. "This is peer pressure. If given a choice, she is brainwashed. If she says that she is doing it on her own, then she is brainwashed. Because she knows that some peers in her life will appreciate that this is done. If you leave her, then why will anyone cover their face? Does she hate her face? Is she ashamed of her face? What? Why?" he asked.
About Nitish Kumar hijab controversy
A video has been widely circulated on social media where Nitish Kumar, 74, can be seen handing a certificate to an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) doctor at an event held on Monday and pulling down the hijab, exposing her mouth and chin. gesturing towards Nusrat Parveen's hijab and asking, "Yeh kya hai (What is this)?"