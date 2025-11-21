New Nitish Kumar Cabinet Full Of Corrupts, Criminals, Alleges Prashant Kishor

"The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals," Kishor declared, claiming the inductions signal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Kumar himself are "least concerned" about Bihar's future. He alleged that the government had "purchased votes" by transferring ₹10,000 to over 1 crore women's accounts ahead of polls, only to now sideline genuine development. "This council of ministers is a blatant betrayal, inducting several corrupt leaders despite public outrage," he added, vowing his party would expose these irregularities.