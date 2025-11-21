New Nitish Kumar Cabinet Full Of Corrupts, Criminals, Alleges Prashant Kishor

The 27-member cabinet, including Kumar and 26 ministers from JD(U), BJP, and allies, was formed amid ongoing portfolio allocation discussions.

Outlook News Desk
Prashant Kishors Swipe At Nitish Kumar
Prashant Kishor's Swipe At Nitish Kumar
Summary
  • Prashant Kishor slams Nitish Kumar's new cabinet as full of corrupt and criminal leaders, calling it a "slap in the face" of Bihar's people post-election victory

  • Alleges NDA bought votes with ₹10,000 transfers to 1 crore women; claims Modi, Shah, and Kumar show no concern for state development

  • Jan Suraaj to launch 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on Jan 15, 2026, for door-to-door outreach; Kishor vows to fight "corrupt regime" after poll drubbing

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's newly sworn-in cabinet, branding it a "slap in the face" of the state's people and packed with corrupt and criminal leaders. Speaking to reporters after concluding a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor accused the NDA government of rubbing salt in the wounds of voters just days after its victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

"The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals," Kishor declared, claiming the inductions signal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Kumar himself are "least concerned" about Bihar's future. He alleged that the government had "purchased votes" by transferring ₹10,000 to over 1 crore women's accounts ahead of polls, only to now sideline genuine development. "This council of ministers is a blatant betrayal, inducting several corrupt leaders despite public outrage," he added, vowing his party would expose these irregularities.

Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj Party suffered a drubbing in the elections, announced the launch of the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on January 15, 2026, where party workers will door-to-door across the state to build momentum against the "corrupt regime." Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of patience and perseverance during his fast, he reiterated his commitment to systemic change, stating, "We will fight and win; Bihar deserves better than this jungle raj of bureaucracy and graft."

The 27-member cabinet, including Kumar and 26 ministers from JD(U), BJP, and allies, was formed amid ongoing portfolio allocation discussions. NDA leaders have

