Nitish Kumar Set to Form New Bihar Government as NDA Clears Decks after Landslide Win

Outgoing cabinet to authorise assembly dissolution; BJP, JD(U) and allies begin jockeying for cabinet berths amid plans for a grand swearing-in likely to feature PM Modi.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nitish Kumar Set to Form New Bihar Government as NDA Clears Decks after Landslide Win
Nitish Kumar Set to Form New Bihar Government as NDA Clears Decks after Landslide Win
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NDA prepares to form government after securing over 200 seats, with cabinet set to empower Nitish Kumar to dissolve the outgoing assembly.

  • JD(U), BJP and new allies negotiate cabinet share as PM Modi is expected to attend a grand swearing-in at Gandhi Maidan.

  • RJD battles internal turmoil after election rout, with Rohini Acharya publicly accusing Tejashwi Yadav’s camp of harassment.

 Decks were being cleared on Sunday for the formation of a new government in Bihar with the scheduling of the last meeting of the outgoing cabinet, which would, understandably, authorise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take necessary action.

According to a notification of the cabinet secretariat department, the council of ministers will meet on Monday, when, according to a senior JD(U) leader, a resolution will be passed to "authorise" Kumar to meet the governor with the proposal to dissolve the outgoing assembly.

The development came on a day Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with a list of the members elected in the recently held assembly polls, results of which were announced on Friday.

The NDA won a brute majority, bagging more than 200 seats of the 243-strong assembly, with BJP winning the maximum of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)'s tally of 85, while Union minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) bagged 19, and another nine were won by smaller partners HAM and RLM.

Meanwhile, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, who was back from Delhi after holding parleys with the top BJP leadership over the formation of a new government in the state, called on the CM here.

Related Content
Related Content

Talking to reporters later, he said, "In a few days, the new government will be formed. You will get to know the details in due course. We are committed to fulfilling all the promises that we had made in the NDA's manifesto." According to a JD(U) leader who did not wish to be identified, "It is almost certain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly down for the swearing-in ceremony. It will be a grand function, most likely at the historical Gandhi Maidan, which can accommodate a large number of people." Notably, Modi had addressed over a dozen rallies during the assembly poll campaign and at his last election meeting, he had promised to "be back for the swearing in of a new NDA government".

The JD(U) leader also said, "We are looking forward to having a greater representation in the new cabinet, compared with the last one in which our party had only 12 ministers. We want more berths in the cabinet because our tally has risen sharply since 2020, when we had fewer than 50 MLAs." He admitted that accommodating the demands of various alliance partners will be a challenging task, given the fact that LJP(RV) and RLM happen to be new entrants.

Paswan had on Saturday replied in the affirmative whether his party was looking forward to joining the government, though he ducked a query as to whether it was eyeing the deputy CM's post.

In the outgoing government, there were two Deputy CMs, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP.

Another minor partner, HAM, headed by state minister Santosh Kumar Suman, held a meeting of its legislative party where Sikandra MLA Prafull Manjhi was elected the leader.

Suman, who is an MLC, said, "Our full support is to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and we are looking forward to serving the people of Bihar once again." While the NDA camp was busy preparing the ground for the formation of a new government, the RJD, the main party in the opposition, seemed to be torn apart by a bitter internal feud.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan | - X/@iChiragPaswan
Chirag Paswan: LJP(RV) Representatives Held Discussions With Nitish On Bihar Govt

BY Outlook News Desk

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, continued to make emotionally charged posts on X and tear-filled outbursts in front of the press.

She has been alleging that following the party’s debacle, she has been “sworn at”, accused of “donating my filthy kidney to my father in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket” and that a slipper was raised at her parents' home to hit her.

Acharya, who claims she enjoys “full support of my parents and my sisters”, squarely blamed younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, her father’s heir apparent, and the latter’s close aides for her humiliation.

"You should go and ask Sanjay Yadav, Rachel and Rameez if you want to know what has been done to me," she told reporters in Delhi, naming an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, the wife of his younger brother and another key associate. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar