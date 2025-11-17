Nitish Kumar Set to Form New Bihar Government as NDA Clears Decks after Landslide Win

Talking to reporters later, he said, "In a few days, the new government will be formed. You will get to know the details in due course. We are committed to fulfilling all the promises that we had made in the NDA's manifesto." According to a JD(U) leader who did not wish to be identified, "It is almost certain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly down for the swearing-in ceremony. It will be a grand function, most likely at the historical Gandhi Maidan, which can accommodate a large number of people." Notably, Modi had addressed over a dozen rallies during the assembly poll campaign and at his last election meeting, he had promised to "be back for the swearing in of a new NDA government".