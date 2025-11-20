Who Is Shreyasi Singh, Sportswoman Turned Politician With Big Role In New Bihar Cabinet

Shooter turned politician

Singh is former Union Minister Digvijay Singh’s daughter. She is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Apart from the CWG, Singh also won the gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast), silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2014 Asian Games as part of the Indian team. She’s also an Arjuna Awardee. A former Olympian, Singh was the first person from Bihar to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics.