Shreyasi Singh, a renowned politician and accomplished shooter, was born, into a family steeped in the traditions of politics and sports. Her father, Digvijay Singh, a former Union Minister and a celebrated shooter himself, and her mother, Putul Kumari, a former Member of Parliament, instilled in her a deep appreciation for both arenas from an early age.

Hailing from the Chandel Rajput caste, Shreyasi's upbringing was profoundly influenced by her family's involvement in public service and her athletic pursuits. Her brother, Abhishek Singh, also followed in the family's footsteps, embracing a career in politics.

Inspired by her father's shooting legacy, Shreyasi Singh embarked on a shooting career at a young age. With unwavering dedication and natural talent, she quickly achieved remarkable success, etching her name in Indian sporting history with a gold medal in the women's double trap event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Beyond the Commonwealth Games, Shreyasi has represented India with distinction at various prestigious international competitions like the Asian Games, clinching a bronze in the 2014 double trap team event. Her impressive performances at events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup, and 2014 Asian Games have cemented her status as a world-class shooter. Shreyasi's remarkable journey has brought laurels to the nation while inspiring aspiring athletes with her determination and dedication.

Shreyasi Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020. Her political career began when she contested and won the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election from the Jamui constituency, defeating her opponent Vijay Prakash of the RJD by a margin of over 41,000 votes.

Before this, in 2019, Singh had contested the Indian general election from the Singhbhum constituency in Jharkhand but faced defeat. Despite this setback, she remained involved with the BJP's activities and worked to strengthen the party's base in the state.

Singh's political journey is influenced by her family's background in public service. She has focused on issues related to sports, education, and youth empowerment, being involved in initiatives promoting these areas.

In addition to her political work, Singh has engaged in social and cultural initiatives in Bihar, organizing events and medical camps. She has prioritized addressing issues such as housing, health, education, transportation, and infrastructure development across various sections of society.