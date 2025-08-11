Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Retire From ODIs? Here's What Sourav Ganguly Has To Say

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly stated on Sunday that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue playing ODIs as long as they perform, calling their records 'phenomenal'

Outlook Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a training session.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a training session. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sourav Ganguly has revealed his views on speculations around ODI retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

  • Reports suggest that the celebrated duo might be nearing the end of their ODI careers

  • However, Ganguly says India should stick with the duo as long as they are performing

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly addressed recent media reports on Sunday, 7 July 2024, regarding the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He emphasised that both players should continue to play One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India as long as they are performing well, noting their 'phenomenal' records in the fifty-over format.

Reacting to speculation that the upcoming ODI series in Australia could be the last for Rohit and Kohli, Ganguly clarified that he was unaware of such developments. He stated, "I'm not aware of this, can't comment on this," when queried about the retirement rumours.

Ganguly further stressed that performance should be the decisive factor in extending their careers. He remarked during the AWL Agri Business Ltd Event, "It's difficult to say. Whoever does well will play. If they do well, they should continue. Kohli's one-day record is phenomenal, even Rohit Sharma's. Both of them are phenomenal in white-ball cricket."

India's Upcoming ODI Schedule

Reports suggest that the tour of Australia in October 2024 might mark the final ODI appearances for Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they have already retired from T20Is and Tests. However, neither player has confirmed their intentions regarding participation in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India's ODI tour of Australia is set to commence on October 19, 2024, with fixtures scheduled in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, followed by three home ODIs against South Africa in December 2024. Furthermore, the 2026 international calendar includes ODI series against New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, the West Indies, and an additional series against New Zealand.

Ganguly on Asia Cup Favourites and Shubman Gill's Leadership

Discussing the forthcoming T20 Asia Cup in Dubai, scheduled to start on September 9, 2024, Ganguly expressed strong confidence in the Indian team. He noted that the team is rejuvenating after a demanding five-Test series in England. Ganguly mentioned, "They are in the middle of a break. After the IPL, they played five Tests and now they will play the Asia Cup from September 9."

He added, "India are very strong, and if they are strong in red-ball cricket, they are even stronger in white-ball cricket. So, in my opinion, India are favourites, and beating them on those good Dubai wickets will be very tough."

When asked about Shubman Gill’s prospects as Test captain, Ganguly praised the young leader, stating, "He's India's Test captain, and his future is full of promise," underscoring the emerging leadership in Indian cricket.

Ganguly’s Return to Cricket Administration

Former BCCI President Ganguly also revealed his readiness to re-enter cricket administration. He mentioned that he is all set for a second innings off the field and would file nomination for the CAB president’s post. As he put it, "If members wish, will file nomination (for CAB president's post)," underscoring his intent to contribute further to Indian cricket.

Ganguly, who previously served as CAB president from mid-2015 to October 2019, aims to leverage his vast experience to steer cricket administration in a new direction.

