ECI and Karnataka CEO Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi, Asks For Proof Of Vote-Chori

He said, “ Let me tell you the story of Shakun Rani. She became a first-time voter. She is 70 years old. She used Form 6 once, and a few months later, she used Form 6 again. She had been listed in the voter list twice. And she is listed as a first-time voter. So did Shakun Rani vote, or did someone else vote for Shakun Rani? To hide this, CCTV data is not being given to us. And, Shakun Rani's case is not the only case like this. Thousands of people have used Form 6 to put their names 2-3 times in the voter list.”