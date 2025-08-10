Trump Signals Openness To Trilateral Summit With Putin, Zelensky As Alaska Talks Near

1. Trump will meet Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate a Ukraine ceasefire
2. Trump hinted the talks could involve “swapping of territories,” while Moscow called Alaska a logical venue for peace discussions.
3. Zelensky said a ceasefire is possible if adequate pressure is applied.
US President Donald Trump has indicated he is open to hosting both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Alaska, as part of efforts to broker a peace deal in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the White House said on Sunday.
While the administration is currently focused on a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, the possibility of a trilateral summit remains under consideration, an official told Reuters.
Trump announced the Alaska meeting on his Truth Social platform on Friday, calling it “highly anticipated” and aimed at negotiating a ceasefire. “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” he wrote.
Speaking to reporters, Trump suggested the talks could involve “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” without elaborating further. The meeting will mark the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since Trump’s return to the White House.
Moscow has confirmed the meeting, with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov describing Alaska as a “quite logical” location and saying discussions would focus on “achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”
Zelensky, in his nightly address, said a ceasefire remained possible if sufficient pressure was applied on Moscow, but did not confirm whether he would join the Alaska talks.
The planned meeting underscores the Trump administration’s renewed push for a negotiated end to the conflict, though details on any prospective agreement remain scarce.