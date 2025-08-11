Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Damir Dzumhur Scare In Opening Match

Alcaraz, playing his first match since his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, battled to a 6-1 2-6 6-3 victory in one hour and 41 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open
  • Alcaraz won 6-1 2-6 6-3 victory in one hour and 41 minutes. 

  • Alcaraz won eight of the match's last 12 points

  • Alex de Minaur went down to Reilly Opelka

Carlos Alcaraz was pushed all the way by Damir Dzumhur in his opening encounter at the Cincinnati Open, but was able to get himself over the line on Sunday. 

Alcaraz, playing his first match since his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, battled to a 6-1 2-6 6-3 victory in one hour and 41 minutes. 

The Spaniard appeared set for a routine passage into the third round after surging to the first set in just 28 minutes, but Dzumhur responded emphatically in the second. 

Back-to-back breaks of serve midway through the second set saw the match go the distance, though Dzumhur was unable to keep pace with the Spaniard in the decider. 

Alcaraz won eight of the match's last 12 points, sealing his date with either Tallon Griekspoor or Hamad Medkedovic in the next round on serve. 

"It was just a rollercoaster," Alcaraz said. "Lots of good feelings, bad feelings, back to the good ones.

"All I can say is I am happy to get the win at the end and just have another chance to be better. I will try tomorrow to have my confidence back because today it was a bit tricky.

"Damir plays smart tennis, which I have to be focused on and ready for. I have a rest day tomorrow, to give myself the confidence back and hopefully be better in the next round."

But Sunday's action saw a top-10 seed eliminated at the first hurdle, with Alex de Minaur going down in straight sets to Reilly Opelka. 

Opelka earned a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 triumph over De Minaur, registering multiple wins against a top-10 opponent in a single season for the first time since 2020.

There was no such trouble for ninth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated home hope Learner Tien 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to tee up a mouth-watering tie with Alexei Popyrin next. 

Data Debrief: Alcaraz marches on

Alcaraz was far from his best against Dzumhur, with the five-time grand slam champion knowing he must improve to stand any chance of winning the title here in Cincinnati. 

Indeed, he committed 44 unforced errors in his opening match of the tournament, while also failing to save any of the three break points he faced against Dzumhur. 

But he was able to overcome his second-set wobble, registering his 20th consecutive match against an unseeded opponent at ATP-level events, with his last such defeat coming to David Goffin in Miami back in March.

