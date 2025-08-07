Putin, Trump To Meet In Coming Days, Kremlin Aide Says

Russian news agencies reported that the place for the meeting had been decided and further details will be shared later. Ushakov claimed that Trump’s Steve Witkoff had floated the proposal of a three-way meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zeelenskyy during a meeting on Wednesday. "We propose, first of all, to focus on preparing for a bilateral meeting with Trump and we believe that the main thing is for this meeting to be successful and productive," he said.