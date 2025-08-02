Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final clash at the BWF Macau Open 2025 between T Mannepalli and Justin Hoh. Stay tuned as we get you all the updates and scores from the game, right here.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Timings
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Match To Start Soon
Justin Hoh vs Tharun Mannepalli, 1st semi-final at the BWF Macau Open 2025 men's singles to begin soon.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Action Starts
Tharun Mannepalli to serve as action gets underway in the first semi-final against Justin Hoh. The Indian gets the first point on the board. Nice start!
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Hoh Starts Well
After Tharun Mannepalli's initial start, the Malaysian has brought himself in the game and grabs the leveler to make it 2-2 in the first game.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Manepalli Playing With Confidence
A great rally between the two ends up with the Indian shuttler grabbing a great point as Hoh fails to connect well as the score reads 5-2 in the Indian's favour.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Manepalli In The Lead
A great smash from the return as Mannepalli ends up taking a 8-3 lead in the first game. This is some start from the Indian.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Manepalli's Serve Ends Up On The Net
Manepalli goes for a full smash but ends up hitting the net as Hoh wins a point and this could be a start of a comeback for the Malaysian.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Interval
Interval as Manepalli goes with a 11-6 lead at the break in the first game.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Post-Interval
Justin Hoh, who has having his best performance so far in his career, has now made it 10-14 against the Indian shuttler. A great return against Mannepalli with the latter unable to find the right shot.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Hoh Finding His Feet
After trailing for most of the game, Justin Hoh is finding his feet in the game with some great returns against the Indian. A one-hand smash that sees Mannepalli stuck to the crease as the Malaysian looks to gain some momentum.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Great Spectacle
A rally of 26 shots between the two players sees Justin Hoh ends up winning the point as the score now reads 18-16. Mannepalli puts his body on the line as Hoh hits shot after shot with the Indian counter-attacking but the Malaysian ends up gaining the point.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Wins First Game
What a comeback from Justin Hoh! After trailing by 7 points, Hoh levels it up but not before Mannepalli forcing the Malaysian into an error as the latter hits the net and that allows the 23-year-old to gain the game point. The Indian wins the game after Hoh hits it wide.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh 21-19
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Fascinating Start
What a start to the second game! Hoh who had trailed in the second game, levels it 2-2 after the Malaysian hits a marvelous point to which the Indian shuttler had no answer to.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: 7-5!
Justin Hoh is in the lead for the first time in this match, as he leads 7-5 in the second game. Mannepalli is making many unforced errors, with the latest one being allowing to go wide but the shuttle falls well inside the baseline.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Interval
Interval in the second game as Justin Hoh delivers a great serve but the linesman calls it wide. However, upon review, it shows to have touched the line. 11-7 the lead!
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Fights Back
After trailing 11-7 in the interval, Hoh has not found his feet as the Malaysian hits his latest serve at the net, to allow Mannepalli back into the game.
13-12
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: What A Game!
Both the players are unable to gain a sizeable lead with Hoh and Mannepalli making errors. The Indian with the latest to hit his shot wide off the court, as the score now reads 15-14 to the Malaysian.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Struggling
Four game points from the Malaysian shuttler as he is on the verge of levelling the match.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Loses Second Game
What a fightback from the Malaysian as he saves four game points to win the second game. 21-16 in favour of the Malaysian shuttler.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Starts Off Well In Decider
Mannepalli has started the third game well, and will looking to keep behind his second game disappointment as he leads 5-3. But the game is a closely-fought affair.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Losing Momentum
Justin Hoh is winning the mini-battles in the game as he forces Mannepalli to another unforced error as the Indian hits the net. 8-7 to the Malaysian shuttler now!
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: 11-9 To Hoh
Interval in the final game as Hoh takes the lead but just. Another failed review from Mannepalli and the Malaysian shuttler won't be fussed as he needs to be on the top of his game if he as to win from here.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Losing Focus
Some failed reviews and now Justin Hoh finds himself leading by five points in the third game. The Indian has some misjudged shots and Hoh now leads 16-9. Malaysian's game to lose from now!
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Struggling
Justin Hoh's coach is applauding from the sideline as the Malaysian sees his lead go 18-13 in the third game. Another long shot from Mannepalli and it allows the Malaysian to close out it this match.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Loses
Well, well, Tharun Mannepalli's run in the tournament comes to an end as he exits in the semis, losing 21-19, 16-21, 16-21