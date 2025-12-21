Morocco Vs Comoros Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Group A Match

Morocco face Comoros in the Group A opener of AFCON 2025 in Rabat on December 21
Expectations heightened by home advantage and memories of 2022 World Cup semi-final run
Comoros arrive as underdogs but topped their qualification group unbeaten
Morocco kick off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign on Sunday, December 21, facing Comoros in a Group A opener at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. As tournament hosts and one of the favourites, the Atlas Lions enter the competition under intense pressure to deliver.
The opening-night fixture immediately places the spotlight on Walid Regragui’s side, who carry lofty expectations after their historic run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
With home support behind them in the capital, Morocco are expected to set the tone early in a tournament they are widely tipped to challenge for. Every performance at AFCON 2025 is being viewed closely, with Morocco also preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Despite their recent global success, Morocco have won the Africa Cup of Nations only once, lifting the trophy in 1976. Nearly five decades later, the search for a second continental crown continues to define expectations around the national team.
Comoros Enter As Spirited Underdogs
Comoros arrive in Rabat as clear underdogs, yet their recent progress suggests they should not be dismissed lightly. The island nation is the third-smallest CAF member state, but has steadily raised its profile on the continental stage.
After making their AFCON debut in 2022, Comoros surprised many by reaching the knockout stage, highlighted by a memorable 3-2 victory over Ghana on the final group matchday.
That upward trajectory has continued into the current cycle. Comoros topped their AFCON 2025 qualification group unbeaten, finishing ahead of Tunisia, The Gambia and Madagascar.
While the gap in pedigree remains significant, Comoros will see the Group A opener as an opportunity to test themselves against one of Africa’s elite sides on the biggest stage.
High Stakes And Expectations For Morocco
Morocco’s ambitions extend well beyond the group stage, and the pressure surrounding the opening match reflects that reality. Investment in stadiums, training facilities and football infrastructure has accelerated in recent years.
That has been overseen by Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, a FIFA Council member, and a senior government finance minister ultimately answerable to King Mohammed VI.
That backdrop was unmistakable on Saturday, with a portrait of Mohammed VI flanking the pre-match press conference, marking the political weight attached to Morocco’s AFCON challenge.
Failure would carry consequences. Another early exit – similar to the round-of-16 elimination by South Africa at the last AFCON, when Achraf Hakimi missed a late penalty – could place Regragui’s position under threat, just months before preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“We’re focused on the present because we have to win,” Regragui said. “We’re also preparing for the future, because there’s 2026 and there’s also 2030… that’s the objective I have.”
Hakimi Fitness Boost For Morocco
Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has recovered from an ankle injury in time for the tournament, both the player and Regragui confirmed on Saturday. However, the African Footballer of the Year is unlikely to start against Comoros, with the coaching staff weighing how best to manage his workload.
“He sacrificed himself for the past four or five weeks like no one else could have for his country,” Regragui said. “The protocol we put in place immediately after his injury has been more than positive.”
Hakimi was injured in November following a reckless challenge from Luis Diaz while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and has not featured in a match since. Despite that, he was named in the squad due to his leadership and experience, including winning the Champions League with PSG in May.
Morocco are not short of alternatives. Players such as Noussair Mazraoui, Eliesse Ben Seghir, and Brahim Diaz give Regragui flexibility, though few match Hakimi’s influence and big-tournament pedigree.
“We’ll see about him starting tomorrow, how we protect him, and how things go with the upcoming games,” Regragui said. “He can start, or he might not.”
Hakimi himself played down individual focus, saying he felt “good” but stressed that the team’s needs come first.
Morocco vs Comoros Head-To-Head Records
Morocco and Comoros have played each other four times, with Morocco winning three of those matches. The one remaining game ended as a draw, with Comoros yet to secure a win in this tie.
The head-to-head results are:
Morocco 3-1 Comoros (FIFA Arab Cup 2025)
Morocco 2-0 Comoros (AFCON 2022)
Morocco 2-2 Comoros (AFCON 2018)
Morocco 1-0 Comoros (AFCON 2018)
Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Fixture: Morocco vs Comoros, Group A Matchday 1
Series: Africa Cup of Nations 2025
Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
Time: 12:30 AM IST (December 22)
Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details
Selective matches of AFCON 2025 will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. However, the Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025 match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platform in the country.
(With AP Inputs)