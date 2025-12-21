Morocco Vs Comoros Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Group A Match

Morocco vs Comoros Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: Tournament hosts Morocco open their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign against Comoros in Rabat under intense pressure. Find out all about the match, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Morocco vs Comoros live streaming Africa Cup of Nations 2025 AFCON Group A
Morocco supporters light flares during the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and Zambia at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Jan. 24, 2024. | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Morocco face Comoros in the Group A opener of AFCON 2025 in Rabat on December 21

  • Expectations heightened by home advantage and memories of 2022 World Cup semi-final run

  • Comoros arrive as underdogs but topped their qualification group unbeaten

Morocco kick off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign on Sunday, December 21, facing Comoros in a Group A opener at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. As tournament hosts and one of the favourites, the Atlas Lions enter the competition under intense pressure to deliver.

The opening-night fixture immediately places the spotlight on Walid Regragui’s side, who carry lofty expectations after their historic run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

With home support behind them in the capital, Morocco are expected to set the tone early in a tournament they are widely tipped to challenge for. Every performance at AFCON 2025 is being viewed closely, with Morocco also preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Despite their recent global success, Morocco have won the Africa Cup of Nations only once, lifting the trophy in 1976. Nearly five decades later, the search for a second continental crown continues to define expectations around the national team.

Comoros Enter As Spirited Underdogs

Comoros arrive in Rabat as clear underdogs, yet their recent progress suggests they should not be dismissed lightly. The island nation is the third-smallest CAF member state, but has steadily raised its profile on the continental stage.

Related Content
Related Content

After making their AFCON debut in 2022, Comoros surprised many by reaching the knockout stage, highlighted by a memorable 3-2 victory over Ghana on the final group matchday.

That upward trajectory has continued into the current cycle. Comoros topped their AFCON 2025 qualification group unbeaten, finishing ahead of Tunisia, The Gambia and Madagascar.

While the gap in pedigree remains significant, Comoros will see the Group A opener as an opportunity to test themselves against one of Africa’s elite sides on the biggest stage.

High Stakes And Expectations For Morocco

Morocco’s ambitions extend well beyond the group stage, and the pressure surrounding the opening match reflects that reality. Investment in stadiums, training facilities and football infrastructure has accelerated in recent years.

That has been overseen by Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, a FIFA Council member, and a senior government finance minister ultimately answerable to King Mohammed VI.

That backdrop was unmistakable on Saturday, with a portrait of Mohammed VI flanking the pre-match press conference, marking the political weight attached to Morocco’s AFCON challenge.

Failure would carry consequences. Another early exit – similar to the round-of-16 elimination by South Africa at the last AFCON, when Achraf Hakimi missed a late penalty – could place Regragui’s position under threat, just months before preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“We’re focused on the present because we have to win,” Regragui said. “We’re also preparing for the future, because there’s 2026 and there’s also 2030… that’s the objective I have.”

Hakimi Fitness Boost For Morocco

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has recovered from an ankle injury in time for the tournament, both the player and Regragui confirmed on Saturday. However, the African Footballer of the Year is unlikely to start against Comoros, with the coaching staff weighing how best to manage his workload.

“He sacrificed himself for the past four or five weeks like no one else could have for his country,” Regragui said. “The protocol we put in place immediately after his injury has been more than positive.”

Hakimi was injured in November following a reckless challenge from Luis Diaz while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and has not featured in a match since. Despite that, he was named in the squad due to his leadership and experience, including winning the Champions League with PSG in May.

Morocco are not short of alternatives. Players such as Noussair Mazraoui, Eliesse Ben Seghir, and Brahim Diaz give Regragui flexibility, though few match Hakimi’s influence and big-tournament pedigree.

“We’ll see about him starting tomorrow, how we protect him, and how things go with the upcoming games,” Regragui said. “He can start, or he might not.”

Hakimi himself played down individual focus, saying he felt “good” but stressed that the team’s needs come first.

Morocco vs Comoros Head-To-Head Records

Morocco and Comoros have played each other four times, with Morocco winning three of those matches. The one remaining game ended as a draw, with Comoros yet to secure a win in this tie.

The head-to-head results are:

  • Morocco 3-1 Comoros (FIFA Arab Cup 2025)

  • Morocco 2-0 Comoros (AFCON 2022)

  • Morocco 2-2 Comoros (AFCON 2018)

  • Morocco 1-0 Comoros (AFCON 2018)

Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Morocco vs Comoros, Group A Matchday 1

  • Series: Africa Cup of Nations 2025

  • Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (December 22)

Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details

Selective matches of AFCON 2025 will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. However, the Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025 match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platform in the country.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Unbeaten Boys In Blue Face Arch Rivals In Title Decider

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  4. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  5. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Fuelling Hindu–Muslim Tensions Before Bengal Polls

  4. To Men Who Write Women Off

  5. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  2. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

  3. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

  4. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  5. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm