AFCON 2025 Guide: Preview, Groups, Venues, Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details – All You Need To Know

AFCON 2025 Guide: Know all about the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, including the tournament preview, qualified teams and groups, venues, full schedule, live streaming details, and more

The official logo of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.
  • AFCON 2025 marks the 35th edition of Africa’s flagship international tournament

  • For the first time, the competition will run during the Christmas-New Year period

  • Know all about the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 below

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, also known as AFCON 2025, will be the 35th edition of Africa’s premier international football tournament, organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

For the first time in the competition’s history, AFCON will be played across Christmas and New Year, running from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

This unprecedented winter window is a reflection of the mounting pressure on the global football calendar, shaped by the expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2026 and scheduling changes across European leagues.

The tournament will also feature two new regulations. First, each team will have their own dedicated base camps and training grounds. Second, the tournament will not feature two games on the same day at the same stadium, aimed at preserving the pitch quality.

Morocco will host AFCON for the second time, having previously staged the event in 1988. The nation was initially awarded the 2015 tournament before withdrawing amid concerns related to the West African Ebola outbreak.

Nearly forty years after their first hosting duty, Morocco now returns with modernised infrastructure, upgraded stadiums and a clear ambition to deliver a hallmark edition.

Defending champions Ivory Coast enter AFCON 2025 aiming to retain the title they dramatically secured on home soil. The continental landscape, however, is more competitive than ever, with four-time winners Ghana failing to even secure qualification for the tournament.

For fans new to African football, the AFCON is different from the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which is the second-most well-known tournament from the continent.

While AFCON features all the best players from Africa, including those playing in other continents, CHAN only features players playing in their country’s respective domestic leagues.

AFCON 2025: Full Groups

  • Group A: Morocco, Comoros, Mali, Zambia

  • Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

  • Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

  • Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

  • Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

  • Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

AFCON 2025: Venues List

The following nine stadiums in six Moroccan cities have been confirmed as hosting the AFCON 2025 matches by the organisers:

Adrar Stadium (Agadir), Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca), Fez Stadium (Fez), Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh), Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat), Moulay Hassan Stadium (Rabat), Rabat Olympic Stadium (Rabat), Al Medina Stadium (Rabat), and Tangier Grand Stadium (Tangier).

AFCON 2025: Prize Money

The total prize pool of AFCON 2025 will be USD 32 million. Of this, the tournament winner will receive USD 7 million.

AFCON 2025: Key Players To Watch

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah arrives at AFCON 2025 as the cornerstone of Egypt’s campaign. Now the all-time leading scorer in African World Cup qualifiers with 16 goals, he remains the continent’s most reliable big-game forward. While his Premier League form has fluctuated, his international output has been consistently elite. Egypt, pursuing a record-extending eighth AFCON title, will once again rely on the Liverpool forward.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Victor Osimhen, now playing for Galatasaray, continues to score freely in both the Turkish Super Lig and UEFA Champions League. With 31 goals in 46 caps, he is Nigeria’s biggest attacking asset, despite failing to help his country qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. If fit and supplied properly, he will be the spine of Nigeria’s ambitions for a fourth AFCON triumph.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Sadio Mane enters his sixth AFCON campaign at the age of 33, carrying an unmatched level of experience for Senegal. With nine goals and four assists in 22 previous tournament matches, his influence in AFCON competition is well established. Still productive for Al Nassr with 11 goals this season, Mane remains the heartbeat of the defending champions.

AFCON 2025: Full Schedule – Group Stage

December 21, 2025

  • Morocco vs Comoros at 12:30 AM IST (Dec 22) (Group A, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

December 22, 2025

  • Mali vs Zambia at 9:00 PM IST (Group A, Mohammed V Stadium)

  • Egypt vs Zimbabwe at 11:30 PM IST (Group B, Adrar Stadium)

  • South Africa vs Angola at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 23) (Group B, Marrakesh Stadium)

December 23, 2025

  • Nigeria vs Tanzania at 6:30 PM IST (Group C, Fez Stadium)

  • Tunisia vs Uganda at 9:00 PM IST (Group C, Rabat Olympic Stadium)

  • Senegal vs Botswana at 11:30 PM IST (Group D, Tangier Grand Stadium)

  • DR Congo vs Benin at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 24) (Group D, Al Medina Stadium)

December 24, 2025

  • Algeria vs Sudan at 6:30 PM IST (Group E, Moulay Hassan Stadium)

  • Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea at 9:00 PM IST (Group E, Mohammed V Stadium)

  • Ivory Coast vs Mozambique at 11:30 PM IST (Group F, Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh)

  • Cameroon vs Gabon at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 25) (Group F, Adrar Stadium)

December 26, 2025

  • Zambia vs Comoros at 9:00 PM IST (Group A, Mohammed V Stadium)

  • Morocco vs Mali at 12:30 AM IST (Dec 27) (Group A, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

  • Egypt vs South Africa at 11:30 PM IST (Group B, Adrar Stadium)

  • Angola vs Zimbabwe at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 27) (Group B, Marrakesh Stadium)

December 27, 2025

  • Nigeria vs Tunisia at 6:30 PM IST (Group C, Fez Stadium)

  • Uganda vs Tanzania at 9:00 PM IST (Group C, Al Medina Stadium)

  • Senegal vs DR Congo at 11:30 PM IST (Group D, Tangier Grand Stadium)

  • Benin vs Botswana at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 28) (Group D, Rabat Olympic Stadium)

December 28, 2025

  • Algeria vs Burkina Faso at 6:30 PM IST (Group E, Moulay Hassan Stadium)

  • Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan at 9:00 PM IST (Group E, Mohammed V Stadium)

  • Ivory Coast vs Cameroon at 11:30 PM IST (Group F, Marrakesh Stadium)

  • Gabon vs Mozambique at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 29) (Group F, Adrar Stadium)

December 29, 2025

  • Zambia vs Morocco at 11:00 PM IST (Group A, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

  • Comoros vs Mali at 11:00 PM IST (Group A, Mohammed V Stadium)

  • Angola vs Egypt at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 30) (Group B, Adrar Stadium)

  • Zimbabwe vs South Africa at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 30) (Group B, Marrakesh Stadium)

December 30, 2025

  • Uganda vs Nigeria at 11:30 PM IST (Group C, Fez Stadium)

  • Tanzania vs Tunisia at 11:30 PM IST (Group C, Rabat Olympic Stadium)

  • Benin vs Senegal at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 31) (Group D, Tangier Grand Stadium)

  • Botswana vs DR Congo at 1:00 AM IST (Dec 31) (Group D, Al Medina Stadium)

December 31, 2025

  • Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria at 11:30 PM IST (Group E, Moulay Hassan Stadium)

  • Sudan vs Burkina Faso at 11:30 PM IST (Group E, Mohammed V Stadium)

  • Gabon vs Ivory Coast at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 1) (Group F, Marrakesh Stadium)

  • Mozambique vs Cameroon at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 1) (Group F, Adrar Stadium)

AFCON 2025: Full Schedule – Knockout Stages

Round of 16

  • January 3, 2026: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F at 11:30 PM IST (Tangier Grand Stadium)

  • January 3, 2026: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 4) (Mohammed V Stadium)

  • January 4, 2026: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E at 11:30 PM IST (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

  • January 4, 2026: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 5) (Al Medina Stadium)

  • January 5, 2026: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D at 11:30 PM IST (Adrar Stadium)

  • January 5, 2026: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 6) (Fez Stadium)

  • January 6, 2026: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D at 11:30 PM IST (Moulay Hassan Stadium)

  • January 6, 2026: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 7) (Marrakesh Stadium)

Quarter-finals

  • January 9, 2026: Winner R2 vs Winner R1 at 11:30 PM IST (Tangier Grand Stadium)

  • January 9, 2026: Winner R4 vs Winner R3 at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 10) (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

  • January 10, 2026: Winner R7 vs Winner R6 at 11:30 PM IST (Marrakesh Stadium)

  • January 10, 2026: Winner R5 vs Winner R8 at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 11) (Adrar Stadium)

Semi-finals

  • January 14, 2026: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 at 11:30 PM IST (Tangier Grand Stadium)

  • January 14, 2026: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2 at 1:00 AM IST (Jan 15) (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

Third Place Play-off

  • January 17, 2026: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 1:30 AM IST (Jan 18) (Mohammed V Stadium)

Final

  • January 18, 2026: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 1:30 AM IST (Jan 19) (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium)

AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details

The AFCON 2025 live-streaming and broadcasting partner for the Indian subcontinent is yet to be revealed. Check this section again for updated details in the future.

In other countries, fans can watch the African Cup of Nations 2025 on the following platforms:

  • Germany: Sportdigital

  • France: beIN Sports France

  • United Kingdom: Channel 4

  • United States: Fubo TV

  • Nigeria: BON, NTA

  • Morocco: SNRT

  • Algeria: EPTV

  • Italy: Sportitalia (Solo Calcio)

  • MENA: beIN Sports

  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

  • Portugal: Sport TV

