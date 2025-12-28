Equatorial Guinea Vs Sudan Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch EQG Vs SDN In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Equatorial Guinea face Sudan in AFCON 2025 Group E match on December 28
Equatorial Guinea have perfect head-to-head record against Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations
See when and where to watch the Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan match live on TV and online
Equatorial Guinea and Sudan meet at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday evening, with both sides seeking their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 after opening-round defeats in Group E.
Equatorial Guinea arrive in Casablanca still reeling from one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far. Juan Micha’s side appeared on course for an opening win against Burkina Faso on Christmas Eve when Marvin Anieboh struck in the 85th minute.
However, the National Thunder suffered a late collapse, conceding twice in stoppage time as goals from Georgi Minoungou and Edmond Tapsoba turned the contest on its head in a stunning 2-1 defeat.
Despite the setback, Equatorial Guinea’s recent AFCON pedigree remains strong. They have never been eliminated at the group stage in four previous tournament appearances, including a memorable semi-final run as hosts in 2015.
At the 2023 edition, they topped their group unbeaten before exiting in the round of 16. With Algeria awaiting on New Year’s Eve, Sunday’s match shapes as a must-win if they are to maintain that record.
Sudan, meanwhile, were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Algeria in their opener at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium. James Kwesi Appiah’s side conceded inside the opening two minutes and struggled to contain Algeria’s pace and movement, ultimately finishing the match without a shot of note. The Falcons of Jediane sit bottom of Group E.
Sudan’s AFCON history offers limited recent encouragement. Although champions in 1970, they have featured at only four of the last 25 tournaments, with just one victory since 1976.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan: Head-To-Head Records
Equatorial Guinea and Sudan have faced each other twice, with both games being played in the Africa Cup of Nations. Equatorial Guinea have won both matches, with the last win (4-1) coming in the 2022 edition.
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan: Group E Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Algeria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|Burkina Faso
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Sudan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, AFCON 2025 match being played?
The Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Sunday, December 28, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco.
Where to watch the Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?
The Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.