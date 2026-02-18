South Africa Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

South Africa Vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Get ball-by-ball commentary, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and UAE on Wednesday, 18 February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Outlook Sports Desk
South Africa's Quinton de Kock, centre, celebrates with the bowler George Linde the wicket of United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa face UAE in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • Toss: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field

  • South Africa have already sealed their Super 8s spot with three wins from three in Group D, while UAE have one win from three and need a strong performance to stay competitive

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first as they take on UAE in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, 18 February.

South Africa enter this clash in commanding form, having already secured their place in the Super 8s from Group D alongside New Zealand.

The Proteas have been flawless so far, winning all three of their group matches, including a tense Super Over triumph over Afghanistan and a dominant performance against New Zealand that confirmed their progression to the next stage.

Riding high on confidence, they will be eager to carry this momentum forward.

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Score

The UAE, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign, managing just one win from three outings. Facing a South African side that has excelled in all facets of the game, they will need an extraordinary effort to challenge the Proteas and keep their tournament hopes alive.

Every department will be tested as they attempt to upset a team that has looked sharp and relentless throughout the group stage.

South Africa Vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

South Africa Vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The South Africa vs UAE match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

