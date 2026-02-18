South Africa Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

South Africa face UAE in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first as they take on UAE in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, 18 February.
South Africa enter this clash in commanding form, having already secured their place in the Super 8s from Group D alongside New Zealand.
The Proteas have been flawless so far, winning all three of their group matches, including a tense Super Over triumph over Afghanistan and a dominant performance against New Zealand that confirmed their progression to the next stage.
Riding high on confidence, they will be eager to carry this momentum forward.
The UAE, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign, managing just one win from three outings. Facing a South African side that has excelled in all facets of the game, they will need an extraordinary effort to challenge the Proteas and keep their tournament hopes alive.
Every department will be tested as they attempt to upset a team that has looked sharp and relentless throughout the group stage.
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
The South Africa vs UAE match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.