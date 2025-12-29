Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Ronaldo, Dembele, Yamal Win Big In Dubai – See Full Winners List

Ousmane Dembele was named Best Men’s Player after a title-laden year with PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo won Best Middle Eastern Player
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal collected the Best Forward and Maradona awards
Lifetime Achievement awards went to Iniesta and Hidetoshi Nakata
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele, and Lamine Yamal emerged as the headline winners at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, held in Dubai on Sunday. The end-of-year ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in world football in the men’s and women’s game.
Organised by Globe Soccer in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the awards honour outstanding players, coaches, clubs, and administrators based on performances over the previous season.
Dembele Claims Top Honour As PSG Dominate
The most coveted award of the night – Best Men’s Player – went to Ousmane Dembele, capping a defining year for the French winger with Paris Saint-Germain and the national team. Dembele finished ahead of an elite shortlist featuring Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, and Raphinha.
Dembele was instrumental in PSG’s historic campaign, delivering consistent performances in domestic and European competitions as the club lifted their first-ever UEFA Champions League title alongside the 2024-25 Ligue 1 crown.
PSG’s dominance at the Globe Soccer Awards was rubber-stamped as the club was named Best Men’s Club, Luis Enrique won the Best Coach award, and Vitinha was recognised as Best Midfielder.
Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured For Middle East Impact
Cristiano Ronaldo continued to add to his remarkable collection of individual honours by winning the Best Middle Eastern Player award. Now 40, the Al-Nassr forward was recognised not only for his performances on the pitch but also for his transformative influence on football in the region.
Ronaldo finished ahead of notable contenders, including Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and Salem Al-Dawsari, cementing his stature in Saudi football, both competitively and commercially, over the past two seasons.
Yamal’s Rise Continues With Double Recognition
Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal was another standout winner, collecting both the Best Forward award and the Maradona Award after a breakthrough year at club and international level.
The 18-year-old winger scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in La Liga last season, and has already contributed 20 goals across competitions in the current campaign. This honour follows his second-place finish behind Dembele in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting.
Lifetime Honours, Emotional Moments
Spanish legend Andres Iniesta and former Japan international and AS Roma midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata were presented with Lifetime Achievement awards, recognising their exceptional careers and lasting influence on global football.
The ceremony also featured an emotional moment, as the parents of Diogo Jota were honoured with a special tribute award following the tragic death of the Portugal and Liverpool forward, who passed away earlier this year alongside his brother Andre Silva.
Elsewhere, Paul Pogba received the Best Sporting Comeback award after returning from a doping ban to sign for AS Monaco. Tennis great Novak Djokovic was honoured with the Globe Sports Award, with Ronaldo presenting the trophy.
Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Full Winners List
|Category
|Winner
|Team/Nationality
|Best Men's Player
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG / France
|Best Women's Player
|Aitana Bonmatí
|Barcelona / Spain
|Best Men's Club
|PSG
|France
|Best Women's Club
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Best Coach
|Luis Enrique
|PSG
|Best Forward
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Best Midfielder
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Best Emerging Player
|Desire Doue
|PSG
|Best National Team
|Portugal
|—
|Best Agent
|Jorge Mendes
|—
|Best Sporting Director
|Luis Campos
|PSG
|Best Sports President
|Nasser Al-Khelafi
|PSG
|Best Middle Eastern Player
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|Best Content Creator
|Bilal Halal
|—
|Best Academy
|Right to Dream
|—
|Lifetime Achievement award
|Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrs Iniesta
|—
|Best Branding
|Los Angeles Football Club
|—
|Best Mental Coach
|Nicoletta Romanazzi
|—
|Best Sporting Comeback
|Paul Pogba
|AS Monaco
|Globe Sports Award
|Novak Djokovic
|Tennis (Serbia)
About The Globe Soccer Awards
The Globe Soccer Awards are annual honours recognising outstanding achievements in world football. Organised by Globe Soccer in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the European Clubs Association, and the European Football Agents Association, the ceremony is held each December in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
While the awards spotlight annual success and global influence within football, they are different from traditional individual honours such as the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best awards.