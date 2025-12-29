Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Ronaldo, Dembele, Yamal Win Big In Dubai – See Full Winners List

Ousmane Dembele, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lamine Yamal headlined the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai, as world football’s elite gathered to celebrate standout players, coaches and clubs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 full winners list Cristiano Ronaldo Ousmane Dembele Lamine Yamal
Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele, and Lamine Yamal dominated the headlines in Dubai. | Photos: X/Globe_Soccer
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ousmane Dembele was named Best Men’s Player after a title-laden year with PSG

  • Cristiano Ronaldo won Best Middle Eastern Player

  • Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal collected the Best Forward and Maradona awards

  • Lifetime Achievement awards went to Iniesta and Hidetoshi Nakata

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele, and Lamine Yamal emerged as the headline winners at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, held in Dubai on Sunday. The end-of-year ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in world football in the men’s and women’s game.

Organised by Globe Soccer in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the awards honour outstanding players, coaches, clubs, and administrators based on performances over the previous season.

Dembele Claims Top Honour As PSG Dominate

The most coveted award of the night – Best Men’s Player – went to Ousmane Dembele, capping a defining year for the French winger with Paris Saint-Germain and the national team. Dembele finished ahead of an elite shortlist featuring Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, and Raphinha.

Dembele was instrumental in PSG’s historic campaign, delivering consistent performances in domestic and European competitions as the club lifted their first-ever UEFA Champions League title alongside the 2024-25 Ligue 1 crown.

PSG’s dominance at the Globe Soccer Awards was rubber-stamped as the club was named Best Men’s Club, Luis Enrique won the Best Coach award, and Vitinha was recognised as Best Midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured For Middle East Impact

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to add to his remarkable collection of individual honours by winning the Best Middle Eastern Player award. Now 40, the Al-Nassr forward was recognised not only for his performances on the pitch but also for his transformative influence on football in the region.

Ronaldo finished ahead of notable contenders, including Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and Salem Al-Dawsari, cementing his stature in Saudi football, both competitively and commercially, over the past two seasons.

Yamal’s Rise Continues With Double Recognition

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal was another standout winner, collecting both the Best Forward award and the Maradona Award after a breakthrough year at club and international level.

The 18-year-old winger scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in La Liga last season, and has already contributed 20 goals across competitions in the current campaign. This honour follows his second-place finish behind Dembele in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting.

Lifetime Honours, Emotional Moments

Spanish legend Andres Iniesta and former Japan international and AS Roma midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata were presented with Lifetime Achievement awards, recognising their exceptional careers and lasting influence on global football.

The ceremony also featured an emotional moment, as the parents of Diogo Jota were honoured with a special tribute award following the tragic death of the Portugal and Liverpool forward, who passed away earlier this year alongside his brother Andre Silva.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba received the Best Sporting Comeback award after returning from a doping ban to sign for AS Monaco. Tennis great Novak Djokovic was honoured with the Globe Sports Award, with Ronaldo presenting the trophy.

Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Full Winners List

CategoryWinnerTeam/Nationality
Best Men's PlayerOusmane DembelePSG / France
Best Women's PlayerAitana BonmatíBarcelona / Spain
Best Men's ClubPSGFrance
Best Women's ClubBarcelonaSpain
Best CoachLuis EnriquePSG
Best ForwardLamine YamalBarcelona
Best MidfielderVitinhaPSG
Best Emerging PlayerDesire DouePSG
Best National TeamPortugal
Best AgentJorge Mendes
Best Sporting DirectorLuis CamposPSG
Best Sports PresidentNasser Al-KhelafiPSG
Best Middle Eastern PlayerCristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr
Best Content CreatorBilal Halal
Best AcademyRight to Dream
Lifetime Achievement awardHidetoshi Nakata and Andrs Iniesta
Best BrandingLos Angeles Football Club
Best Mental CoachNicoletta Romanazzi
Best Sporting ComebackPaul PogbaAS Monaco
Globe Sports AwardNovak DjokovicTennis (Serbia)

About The Globe Soccer Awards

The Globe Soccer Awards are annual honours recognising outstanding achievements in world football. Organised by Globe Soccer in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the European Clubs Association, and the European Football Agents Association, the ceremony is held each December in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

While the awards spotlight annual success and global influence within football, they are different from traditional individual honours such as the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best awards.

