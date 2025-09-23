Football

Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele Wins Ahead Of Yamal; Bonmati Achieves Award Hat-Trick

Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or for leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title and Aitana Bonmati received the women’s award for a third successive year, in Paris on Monday (September 22, 2025). Dembele succeeded Manchester City midfielder Rodri to become the sixth Frenchman to win it after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema. Bonmati won ahead of her Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey. She's only the third player in the award's history to win three in a row after Michel Platini (1983–85) and Lionel Messi (2009-12). Dembele won ahead of teenage star Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona forward, who turned 18 in July, helped Barcelona win La Liga and the Copa del Rey last season and reach the Champions League semi-finals.