Football

Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele Wins Ahead Of Yamal; Bonmati Achieves Award Hat-Trick

Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or for leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title and Aitana Bonmati received the women’s award for a third successive year, in Paris on Monday (September 22, 2025). Dembele succeeded Manchester City midfielder Rodri to become the sixth Frenchman to win it after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema. Bonmati won ahead of her Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey. She's only the third player in the award's history to win three in a row after Michel Platini (1983–85) and Lionel Messi (2009-12). Dembele won ahead of teenage star Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona forward, who turned 18 in July, helped Barcelona win La Liga and the Copa del Rey last season and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony photos_Ousmane Dembélé
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Ousmane Dembélé (Golden Ball) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

2/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Aitana Bonmatí
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Aitana Bonmatí (Golden Ball) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí receives from Andres Iniesta the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

3/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony_Ronaldinho, Ousmane Dembélé
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Ronaldinho and Ousmane Dembélé | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or from Ronaldinho, during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

4/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Aitana Bonmatí
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí receives the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

5/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony _Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé pose with their trophies next to Ronaldinho, left, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

6/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_PSGs Ousmane Dembélé
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: PSG's Ousmane Dembélé (Golden Ball) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé reacts as he receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

7/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Hannah Hampton
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Hannah Hampton (Yashin Trophy) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton receives the Yashin Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

8/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Gianluigi Donnarumma
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Yashin Trophy) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma receives the Yashin Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

9/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Vicky López (Kopa Trophy)
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Vicky López (Kopa Trophy) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Spanish player Vicky López receives the Kopa Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

10/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Lamine Yamal
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Lamine Yamal (Kopa Trophy) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Spanish player Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

11/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Ewa Pajor
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Ewa Pajor (Gerd Muller Trophy) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Ewa Pajor receives the Gerd Muller Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

12/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Viktor Gyokeres
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Viktor Gyokeres (Gerd Muller Trophy) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres receives the Gerd Muller Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

13/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony_Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: PSG wins Men's Club of the Year trophy | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, receives the Men's Club of the Year trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

14/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Arsenals team
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Members of Arsenal's team receive the Women's Club of the Year trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

15/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Lamine Yamal with family
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Lamine Yamal with his family | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal poses with members of his family as he arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

16/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Raphinha with family
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Raphinha with his family | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Barcelona's Raphinha arrives with his family for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

17/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award_69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photo_Gianluigi Donarumas family
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Gianluigi Donaruma with his family | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Gianluigi Donaruma arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

18/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony_Javier Pastore, Chiara Picone
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Javier Pastore and his wife Chiara Picone | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Javier Pastore and his wife Chiara Picone arrive for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

19/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award_69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photo_Real Madrids Caroline Weir
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Real Madrid's Caroline Weir | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

20/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photo_Liverpool coach Arne Slot
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Liverpool coach Arne Slot | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Liverpool coach Arne Slot arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

21/21
France Soccer Golden Ball Award _ 69th Ballon dOr awards ceremony photos_Charlene of Monaco
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Charlene of Monaco | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Charlene of Monaco arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

