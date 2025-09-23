Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí receives from Andres Iniesta the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or from Ronaldinho, during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí receives the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé pose with their trophies next to Ronaldinho, left, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé reacts as he receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or during the 69th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Chelsea's Hannah Hampton receives the Yashin Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma receives the Yashin Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Spanish player Vicky López receives the Kopa Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Spanish player Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Ewa Pajor receives the Gerd Muller Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres receives the Gerd Muller Trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, receives the Men's Club of the Year trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Members of Arsenal's team receive the Women's Club of the Year trophy during the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal poses with members of his family as he arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Raphinha arrives with his family for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Gianluigi Donaruma arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Javier Pastore and his wife Chiara Picone arrive for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Liverpool coach Arne Slot arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Charlene of Monaco arrives for the 69th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.