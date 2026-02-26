Cristiano Ronaldo Buys 25% Stake In Spanish Club Almeria – See Details

Cristiano Ronaldo has purchased a 25% stake in Spanish second-tier club UD Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments vehicle, as the promotion-chasing side eyes a return to La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo buys minority stake in Spanish club UD Almeria see details
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr. | Photo: File
  • Cristiano Ronaldo acquires 25% of UD Almeria via CR7 Sports Investments

  • Ronaldo says contributing to football off the pitch has long been an ambition

  • Almeria have been Saudi-owned for over 6 years; Mohamed Al-Khereiji became owner and president in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-division club UD Almeria, with the deal confirmed on Thursday by Brunswick Group, the consulting firm representing the Portuguese superstar.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed the investment through his CR7 Sports Investments subsidiary. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth.”

In a 2023 interview, Ronaldo revealed his intentions to buy a football club. “I don’t rule out becoming a club owner,” he said. “It’s something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a club.”

Saudi-Owned Almeria Welcome Ronaldo

UD Almeria has been under Saudi Arabian ownership for more than six years. In the summer of 2025, Mohamed Al-Khereiji bought the club from Turki Al Alsheikh, becoming its new owner and president.

Ronaldo, who turned 41 in February, has been playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr since late 2022.

“We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in,” Mohamed Al-Khereiji said in the statement. “He knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”

Almeria last competed in La Liga during the 2023-24 season and are currently pushing for promotion back to Spain’s top flight. They are currently third in Spain’s Segunda Division with 48 points from 27 games, trailing league leaders Racing Santander by just two points.

Q

What percentage of UD Almeria does Cristiano Ronaldo own?

A

Cristiano Ronaldo owns a 25% stake of UD Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments subsidiary.

Q

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo buy a stake in UD Almeria?

A

Ronaldo explained that it was a “long-time ambition” to buy a football club, describing UD Almeria as a club with strong potential for growth.

Q

Where are UD Almeria currently competing?

A

UD Almeria are playing in Spain’s Segunda Division, where they are third in the table with 48 points from 27 games.

(With AP Inputs)

