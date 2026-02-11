Arkadag 0-1 Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League 2 Round Of 16, 1st Leg: Big Yellow In Front; Ronaldo Not Playing

Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Al-Hamdan Strikes!
Al-Nassr have the lead in the 19th minute! Abdullah Al-Hamdan latches on to Angelo Gabriel's assist and comes up with the perfect finish from his left foot to beat the Arkadag goalie and put the Big Yellow in ascendance.
Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway at the Ashgabat Stadium. Al-Nassr kicking from right to left and FK Arkadag in the opposite direction in the first half.
Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Starting XIs
Here are both teams' line-ups:
Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing?
Though Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the team's previous two Saudi Pro League games amid dissatisfaction with the team's running, that is not the reason why he is not playing today. He has been rested by coach Jorge Jesus for the AFC Champions League Two fixture.
Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:15pm IST. The Arkadag vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two round of 16 first-leg match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Greetings!
Good evening everyone. Stay with us as take you through the build-up and live updates from the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 round of 16, first-leg match between Arkadag and Al-Nassr.