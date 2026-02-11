Arkadag 0-1 Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League 2 Round Of 16, 1st Leg: Big Yellow In Front; Ronaldo Not Playing

File photo of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Round Of 16 First Leg: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 round of 16, first-leg match between Arkadag and Al-Nassr at the Ashgabat Stadium in Turkmenistan on Wednesday (February 11, 2026). First things first: Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of tonight's fixture, having been rested by Jorge Jesus. Nevertheless, the visitors are strong favourites, entering this match with a six-game winning streak in the Saudi Pro League. Track the live score and updates from the Asian football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Feb 2026, 07:39:40 pm IST Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Al-Hamdan Strikes! Al-Nassr have the lead in the 19th minute! Abdullah Al-Hamdan latches on to Angelo Gabriel's assist and comes up with the perfect finish from his left foot to beat the Arkadag goalie and put the Big Yellow in ascendance.

11 Feb 2026, 07:16:43 pm IST Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the Ashgabat Stadium. Al-Nassr kicking from right to left and FK Arkadag in the opposite direction in the first half.

11 Feb 2026, 07:15:12 pm IST Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Starting XIs Here are both teams' line-ups: 📋 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗦 | 🇹🇲 FK Arkadag 🆚 Al Nassr 🇸🇦



Round of 16 action continues as FK Arkadag take on Saudi giants Al Nassr!



Watch 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀: https://t.co/8DdiZHS3gg#ACLTwo | #ARKvNSR pic.twitter.com/EcuLg9uoqb — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) February 11, 2026

11 Feb 2026, 07:13:40 pm IST Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing? Though Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the team's previous two Saudi Pro League games amid dissatisfaction with the team's running, that is not the reason why he is not playing today. He has been rested by coach Jorge Jesus for the AFC Champions League Two fixture.

11 Feb 2026, 06:59:32 pm IST Arkadag Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:15pm IST. The Arkadag vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two round of 16 first-leg match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.